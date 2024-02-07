The best Five-SeveNs are the ones that have their own unique and distinctive appearance. Counter-Strike offers some of the best Five-SeveN skins ranging from high to low prices. These skins are highly sought after, and often used to showcase status symbols in the gaming community. This list will feature 10 best Five-SeveN skins in Counter-Strike 2 (CS2)

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the writer’s opinion.

Here are the 10 best Five-SeveN skins in Counter-Strike 2 (CS2)

1) Neon Kimono

Five-SeveN Neon Kimono (Image via Valve || YouTube/covernant)

Factory New $234.05

Field-Tested $189.81

Neon Kimono Five-SeveN skin is the most expensive among the best Five-SeveN skins list. The upper side of the skin has a light green colored paint job, complemented with a tan base. Additionally, some geometric diamond-shaped patterns elevate its visual appearance. It has been a part of the Rising Sun Collection, which features skins for the AK-47, and other weapons.

2) Crimson Blossom

Five-SeveN Crimson Blossom (Image via Valve || YouTube/covernant)

Factory New $74.31

Field-Tested $75.74

The Crimson Blossom skin is the second most expensive skin on the list. The entire body has burgundy paint adorned with an abstract pattern on the upper side. The firearm on this skin looks eye-catching and is often seen in-game. Valve added it as the St. Marc Collection, which features M4A4 and other weapons skins.

3) Candy Apple

Five-SeveN Candy Apple (Image via Valve || YouTube/covernant)

Factory New $52.85

Field-Tested $56.26

With a nominal use of paint, the Candy Apple looks stunning in a red color scheme. It has a minimalist look, and grabs attention in the community. The upper part of the body is in red, while the base is in matte black. Candy Apple would be a perfect choice for players who want a clear skin with a polished finish.

The skin has been a part of the Assult Collection since Valve launched it in August 2013.

4) Fall Hazard

Five-SeveN Fall Hazard (Image via Valve || YouTube/covernant)

Factory New $232.70

Field-Tested $143.03

The Fall Hazard Five-SeveN skin is one to consider picking up for its unique multicolor design. “Construction” is written on the entire firearm, making it all the more eye-catching. The street art design makes it stand out in the best Five-SeveN skins list.

The skin has been a part of the Paris 2023 Vertigo Souvenir Package.

5) Hyper Beast

Five-SeveN Hyper Beast (Image via Valve || YouTube/covernant)

Factory New $82.54

Field-Tested $24.02

The Hyper Beast has the most stunning and ferocious artwork among the best Five-SeveN skins list. It depicts a deadly creature in psychedelic colors. The colors include red, orange, green, and various shades of blue, which look stunning. The skin showcases the ferocity of the firearm on the battlefield perfectly.

It has been a part of the Operation Hydra Collection since 2017.

6) Fairy Tale

Five-SeveN Fairy Tale (Image via Valve || YouTube/covernant)

Factory New $34.12

Field-Tested $10.13

Unlike the other best Five-SeveN skins, this has a very charming artwork. The body has a caricature of a princess with two pink unicorns. The amalgamation of colors makes it visually striking. The skin is easily identifiable in the community for its adorable looks.

It has been a part of the Operation Broken Fang Case since 2020.

7) Angry Mob

Five-SeveN Angry Mob (Image via Valve || YouTube/covernant)

Factory New $7.89

Field-Tested $1.86

This skin is based on a multicolored street art theme. The body depicts some cartoon characters with open mouths on a white and orange background, which looks stunning. Professional players like Shroud use this skin in their gameplays.

The skin has been a part of the Prisma Case since March 2019.

8) Monkey Business

Five-SeveN Monkey Business (Image via Valve || YouTube/covernant)

Factory New $9.27

Field-Tested $1.61

With its unique and comical appearance, Money Business has grabbed many players' attention. The entire firearm has a depiction of a banana with a black color background. It is the most affordable among the best Five-SeveN skins list. The vibrant color and detailed artwork make it a popular choice among the players.

The skin has been a part of the Chroma 2 Collection since Valve added it in April 2015.

9 Copper Galaxy

Five-SeveN Copper Galaxy (Image via Valve || YouTube/covernant)

Factory New $6.93

Field-Tested $6.93

The Copper Galaxy skin has a minimal and clean look. The upper side of the body has a glossy copper color, which looks premium. The polished and clear design creates a unique, attention-grabbing look on the battlefield.

The skin has been a part of the CS:GO Weapon Case 3 since February 2014.

10) Nitro

Five-SeveN Nitro (Image via Valve || YouTube/covernant)

Factory New $23.35

Field-Tested $19.11

The Nitro Five-SeveN skin has a vibrant orange and black color scheme. The firearm is easy to spot for its striking colors and minimal design. For players who want a minimal and sleek-looking inventory, this one is a must-have. Even though the other best Five-SeveN skins are visually more attractive, the Nitro skin remains a popular choice for players looking to personalize their firearm.

