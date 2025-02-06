How to obtain a crossbow in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

The crossbow in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 is one of many weapons that you can obtain. While it can be very effective when using it from a distance, going in close quarters with it can put you at a disadvantage and leave you vulnerable. However, the crossbow in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 is a great hunting tool.

This article explains how to obtain the crossbow in the game.

How to get a crossbow in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

There are a few methods to obtain a crossbow in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2. Let's look at all of them.

Win the archery competition

The location of the archery competition (Image via Warhorse Studios)

You can find an archery competition on the eastern side of the Trosky region. Begin this challenge by talking to the gamekeeper. There are three challenges in total — Beginners, Experienced Archers, and Masters. Completing the competition will reward you with a crossbow and money in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2.

Trosky Castle

You can go to the archery range in Trosky Castle to buy a crossbow. Here, you will find an NPC who will trade you the weapon in exchange for Groschens. You can haggle for a better price but make a reasonable offer else it will affect your reputation.

Carpenters

You can find carpenters in various locations as you explore the medieval kingdom of Bohemia. They also sell crossbows and bolts. You can find the Old Field and Old Hunting Crossbows on offering from these traders. This will allow you to obtain the weapon during your early hours in the game.

Reinforced crossbow

You can obtain a reinforced crossbow when you make it to the region of Kuttenberg. In this forest, near the Devil's Den, you will come across a deserter. Defeat him in combat and check his hut to get the reinforced crossbow and a few bolts for free.

The crossbow in Kingdom Come Deliverance can be a powerful weapon when hunting but is less effective when engaging in combat with an enemy. Regardless of whether you prefer melee or ranged playstyle, it remains an effective tool that will help you during your journey.

