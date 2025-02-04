Currency is the rule of the land and making quick money in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 should be every player's priority. The in-game currency is called Groschen, of which you will need plenty to survive in the medieval kingdom of Bohemia. Like the first game, earning it may take a while if you don't know the right methods.

To help you, this article explains how to quickly make money in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2.

Methods to quickly make money in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

Groschen, the main currency you can use for various purposes, including repairing your items in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2, can be earned via the following methods:

Gambling

Gambling is one of the best ways to make money in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 albeit a bit risky. You can play dice in various taverns across the country. Wager anything starting from 3 Groschen up to 130 for this mini-game.

Trending

Even if you do not have any money, you can still play the game, but you will need to do some chores for the innkeeper if you lose.

Selling weapons

Blacksmiths can be found in various towns of different regions in the game (Image via Deep Silver)

You will obtain various blueprints for weapons and armor as you travel across the land. One of the best ways to make Groschen in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 is by crafting these items and selling them to blacksmiths. Blacksmiths in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 can be found in different towns and settlements.

One of the best ways to obtain blueprints early in the game is during the Wedding Crashers main quest in the Trosky region. You can talk to a blacksmith during this mission — they will hand over a few blueprints that you can craft and sell.

Stealing horses and selling them

Another effective method to obtain Groschen easily is stealing horses and selling them off to Mikolai in the western part of the Trosky region.

Also read: 9 best beginner tips for Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

The horse handler will purchase any stolen horses from you. Selling the creatures will allow you to make a decent amount of Groschen in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.