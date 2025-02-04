How to repair items in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

You can repair certain items in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 such as your weapons and armor. The battle-torn lands of medieval Europe will test your skills of survival and you will often find your pieces of equipment taking damage on the field. Luckily, the game allows you to repair items and restore them to their original state.

This article will explore how you can repair items in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 so that you can have your equipment in top shape before heading into a dangerous situation.

Repairing items in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 explained

As you journey across the land of Bohemia, your equipment can get damaged due to various factors, making it less effective. To counter this, you will need to repair these items in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2. This can be done by visiting a blacksmith.

You can repair items from the Blacksmith Shop (Image via Deep Silver)

Blacksmiths in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 can be found in the various towns and settlements across the country, and you will need to talk to them if you want your armor and weapons fixed. Blacksmith shops in the game will have plaques with weapon designs drawn on them. You can visit these weapon shops and talk to the owner to purchase new weapons and armor, craft new items, or repair the ones you already own.

Once you are inside a shop, you can then initiate a bargain that you might find reasonable. Make sure to not set the deal too low, or else they won't take the offer.

Upon approaching a blacksmith, you will get two options—one is to buy weapons and armor and the other is to repair existing weapons and armor. You can select the items you want to fix and then pay the required amount of money to patch up your equipment. Multiple items can be repaired at once, but this will require more coin.

Alternatively, if you feel like saving some money, you can negotiate the price. However, if you set the bar too low there is a chance that the deal will fall off. Sometimes, the blacksmith will ask you to raise your price a bit before he fixes your items in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2. Maintaining your equipment will ensure that you don't lose your edge due to it breaking down during combat.

