Is there a romance in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2?

Kingdom Come Deliverance 2, the much-anticipated sequel to the 2018 medieval role-playing game, has finally arrived after a seven-year wait. Set in 15th-century Bohemia, the game continues the story of Henry of Skalitz. It offers players an expansive open world filled with historical authenticity and intricate storytelling. One aspect that has garnered significant attention is the game's approach to romance, which builds upon the foundations laid by its predecessor.

Here is a detailed explanation of the Romance system in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2.

Romance in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2, explained

In the original Kingdom Come: Deliverance, players could establish romantic relationships with individuals, such as Theresa, a miller's daughter who becomes an important figure in Henry's life. The "A Woman's Lot" DLC expanded this relationship by allowing players to witness events through Theresa's eyes, enhancing her past and connection with Henry. This development raised expectations about how romance will be handled in the sequel.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 seeks to provide a more realistic and inclusive picture of relationships. According to creative director Daniel Vávra, the game has a diverse cast of characters, each with a specific motive for their presence in the plot. This variation extends to romantic options, allowing players to seek relationships that reflect their character's decisions and interests. Vávra emphasizes that all romantic affairs in the game are entirely optional, allowing players to build Henry's personal life however they deem suitable.

Romantic Encounters in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

Romance options in the game (Image via Deep Silver)

Trailers and previews showed Henry engaging in romantic connections, implying that players can explore different relationships along his journey. While detailed information about possible partners is limited, the addition of these aspects indicates a desire to extend the importance of romance in the game's story.

Inclusivity and diverse relationship options

The game also offers more diverse options, such as same-sex relationships. Vavra addressed this inclusion, explaining that while the game has LGBTQ+ themes, they are optional for players to explore based on their choices.

However, fans of Theresa may be disappointed to find that there is currently no sign of her featuring in the sequel. Despite her active part in the original game, she has not appeared in trailers or gameplay footage, and Henry has been seen with other romantic interests. The absence may be a sensitive point for players who were invested in her relationship with Henry, and how the game deals with or acknowledges this aspect of his past remains to be seen.

In conclusion, Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 expands upon the romantic elements of its predecessor by offering a broader range of relationship options, including diverse and inclusive paths. While some fans may be disappointed by the absence of familiar characters like Theresa, the game is committed to providing a variety of optional romantic experiences. This allows players to shape Henry's journey according to their interests.

