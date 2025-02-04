Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 walkthrough: How to complete Easy Riders main quest 

The Easy Riders main quest in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 marks the beginning of Henry’s new journey, as he and Sir Hans Capon set out to deliver an important letter to Lord Otto von Bergow. This mission, filled with tense encounters, skill-based decisions, and thrilling moments, kicks off the game’s story right after the gripping prologue.

Here’s a detailed guide to navigating the Easy Riders main quest in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2.

How to finish Easy Riders main quest in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

A still from the Easy Riders main quest in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 (Image via Deep Silver)

Quest summary

Trending

The journey is set when Henry and Sir Hans Capon go to Trosky to hand out a letter. They are soon approached by Captain Thomas, a skeptical partner-in-crime with Lord von Bergow, who quite logically challenges them on their motives. The night the group camps by the river, things quickly fall into chaos when bandits make their entrance. Survival and adjustment become your goals as events dictate them.

Easy Riders walkthrough

As the quest begins, you’ll find yourself on horseback with the party. You can’t control the horse at this point — it follows the group automatically — so focus on exchanging dialogue with Sir Hans Capon. Choose any dialogue option; these initial choices won’t have long-term consequences.

Key decision:

During the confrontation with Captain Thomas, you’ll pick one of three dispositions:

Soldier : An armored bodyguard.

: An armored bodyguard. Adviser : A diplomatic envoy.

: A diplomatic envoy. Scout: A stealth-focused role.

Choose based on your playstyle. This selection influences your starting experience but doesn’t lock you into a single path.

Next, you’ll face the first skill check of the game. Use Speech, Charisma, or Chivalry to pass. Chivalry is recommended for a smoother outcome, as it reassures Captain Thomas of your good intentions. Successfully passing this check lets the party move forward without further trouble. (However, it's your choice.)

Easy Riders' Call Mutt to Heel objective in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 (Image via Deep Silver)

After the cutscene, the party will set camp near a lake. Go over to Hans, who is by the arena, to receive your next instructions.

Optional objective: Calm your dog, Mutt.

Call Mutt using the Triangle button (PS5), and then feed him. Speak to Voves at the campsite to get a sausage for Mutt, but you’ll need to pass a skill check first. Feeding him is optional, but it helps build your bond with him.

Once Mutt is taken care of, talk to Hans, who suggests a quick fencing lesson.

Duel practice with Hans Capon in Easy Riders (Image via Deep Silver)

Put on your training sword and armor from your inventory:

Sword : Training Longsword.

: Training Longsword. Armor: Padded Coif and composite kettle hat.

Enter the arena and talk to Hans to start training. The fencing lesson is essential to understanding Kingdom Come Deliverance 2's combat mechanics:

Basic Attacks : Use R2 to strike, and the right stick to change attack zones (upper, lower, left, or right).

: Use to strike, and the right stick to change attack zones (upper, lower, left, or right). Chain Attacks : String consecutive attacks for increased damage, but watch your stamina.

: String consecutive attacks for increased damage, but watch your stamina. Block and Parry : Hold L2 to block or tap it at the right time for a perfect block. Perfect blocks open opportunities for counterattacks (ripostes).

: Hold to block or tap it at the right time for a perfect block. Perfect blocks open opportunities for counterattacks (ripostes). Riposte : Perform a perfect block, then press R2 when the blue sword symbol appears.

: Perform a perfect block, then press when the blue sword symbol appears. Change Attack Zones: Exploit your opponent’s unguarded areas for more effective strikes.

After completing the basics, Hans challenges you to a duel. You can place a wager of 100 Groschen, though it’s optional. Whether you win or lose doesn’t affect the outcome.

After training, return to the campfire for some lighthearted dialogue. This is where you shape Henry’s early skills by choosing specific conversation options:

Strength, Agility, or Vitality : Reflects Henry’s physical capabilities.

: Reflects Henry’s physical capabilities. Speech or Scholarship : Develops persuasion or intellect.

: Develops persuasion or intellect. Sword, Heavy Weapons, Unarmed, or Marksmanship: Focuses on your preferred combat style.

Pick options that align with your preferred playstyle. For example, if you aim to be a scholar-warrior, prioritize Scholarship and Sword.

After the campfire, a cutscene introduces the next challenge. Crouch in the reeds and follow Hans as he leads you along the riverbank. When you encounter a woman doing laundry, distract her by throwing stones into the water using R1.

Once she’s gone, continue following Hans. A cutscene will trigger, leading to the next phase.

Bandits attack, forcing you and Hans to flee. Follow his instructions closely to avoid detection. At a fallen tree, cross over and head into the rocks. When Hans pauses to catch his breath, speak with him. He’ll suggest finding another way out.

Explore the area until you locate Hans hiding in a bush. Stick together, but remain cautious as bandits continue to close in.

Glimpses of the final encounter in Easy Riders' Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 (Image via Deep Silver)

As you approach a fallen tree, a bandit will ambush you. Armed with a sword but limited stamina, rely on counterattacks to survive:

Execute perfect blocks (L2) when the green shield appears.

Follow up with ripostes (R2) during the blue sword symbol.

Repeat this tactic until a cutscene signals the end of the encounter.

Tips for Easy Riders quest in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

For the first skill check, Chivalry is a reliable choice to gain Captain Thomas’ trust.

Use the Scholarship skill option during the campfire conversation to boost Henry’s learning ability early.

In Kingdom Come Deliverance 2's combat, conserve stamina by focusing on counterattacks rather than spamming strikes.

Explore the camp to discover a dice game with Tankard, which doubles as a tutorial for the mini-game.

Rewards for Easy Riders quest in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

The Easy Riders main quest doesn’t grant material rewards, as it focuses on introducing you to key mechanics and story elements. However, the experience gained from combat and skill checks sets the stage for Henry’s progression in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2.

Check out: 5 best games to play before Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.