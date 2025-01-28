5 best games to play before Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

There are many amazing games you can play while waiting for the release of Kingdom Come Deliverance 2. The title is a highly anticipated follow-up to the first Kingdom Come game and continues to offer a realistic open-world medieval experience. Developed by Warhorse Studios, it picks up from its predecessor's story, putting you in the shoes of Henry.

While Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 is set to be released on February 4, 2025, there are some other titles worth trying out before that. This article lists five amazing games that share a similarity with the title.

5 amazing games you can play before Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

1) Kingdom Come Deliverance

A still from Kingdom Come Deliverance (Image via Warhorse Studios || Prime Matter)

Gamers waiting for Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 can consider revisiting the first game of this series. Deliverance focuses on Henry, whose friends and family are killed during a Cuman Invasion in 1403. He ends up in the service of Lord Radzig Kobyla, joining his resistance against the invasion ordered by King Sigismund while seeking to avenge his parents.

The game received praise for its strong narrative and compelling characters, but most importantly, its focus on providing a grounded and realistic experience of the medieval era. Whether it be swinging weapons or unleashing arrows, the game strikes a balance between realism and engagement, providing a satisfying learning curve as you come to terms with the game's lore.

2) For Honor

A still from For Honor (Image via Ubisoft)

For Honor is a great title to experience before Kingdom Come Deliverance 2. It has a Knight campaign, which can provide a good background for Henry's arc in the game, as he is on his path to Knighthood in the second title. It is also ideal for gamers who do not want to engage in the simulation elements of Deliverance but prefer intense and gritty combat.

For Honor features three campaigns — Knight, Viking, and Samurai. Each faction has a unique playstyle associated with it, whether it be the swift Samurais, hulking Vikings, or the armored Knights. The game features an intense, gritty, and gory combat system that usually pits you against one or two enemies. It also has a PvP multiplayer element.

3) Mordhau

A still from Mordhau (Image via Triternion)

Mordhau is an incredible medieval multiplayer title to engage in while waiting for Kingdom Come Deliverance 2. Developed by Triternion, it features first-person and third-person combat along with a grounded, realistic, and gory combat system.

You can engage in small-scale encounters or massive 64-player all-out wars. In the game, you use different melee and ranged weaponry, from bare knuckledusters, short swords, and lutes, to heavy handaxes, longswords, and javelins. Aside from offense, you can create various structures to help your team complete the objective.

4) Red Dead Redemption 2

A still from Red Dead Redemption 2 (Image via Rockstar Games)

For gamers seeking a title similar to Kingdom Come Deliverance 2, which is well-known for its realistic nature elements, Red Dead Redemption 2 is the ideal choice. Developed by Rockstar Games, the sequel to Red Dead Redemption is still regularly talked about thanks to its insane attention to detail that brings immersion to the world of the American Old West.

While the primary mode of gameplay in Red Dead Redemption 2 involves shooting, the game is very similar to Deliverance in that it has an amazing story filled with compelling characters. It also renders a realistic, visually stunning world with numerous mechanics.

RDR 2 can offer you a breath of fresh air if you want to play something similar to Kingdom Come Deliverance but not set in the medieval era.

5) Ryse: Son of Rome

A still from Ryse: Son of Rome (Image via Crytek)

Those who want to play a game set in the era before Kingdom Come Deliverance 2's Holy Roman Empire and seek a more arcady melee-based combat should try Ryse: Son of Rome. Ryse focuses on Marius, who travels to Britannia with the Roman army to avenge his family's murder.

The game features a simple yet satisfying combat system. It relies on you breaking the enemy's posture and brutally executing them. Developer Crytek continues its legend of being the master of graphical advancements, as the game still looks great 10 years after its release. It is perfect if you wish to enjoy a title set in ancient times and features a much more streamlined combat system.

Those were five games you should play while waiting for the release of Kingdom Come Deliverance 2.

