Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 walkthrough: How to complete Mutt side quest 

In Kingdom Come Deliverance 2, the Mutt side quest is one of the earliest and most rewarding adventures you can undertake. Henry’s loyal dog, Mutt, goes missing after a brutal ambush, and it’s up to you to track him down. This quest is far from a simple search — it involves gathering clues, interrogating locals, fending off wolves, and even completing an unexpected rescue mission.

This guide to Mutt's side quest will walk you through the steps, ensuring you successfully reunite Henry with his beloved companion in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2.

Preparing for Mutt side quest in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

Mutt’s side quest in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 isn’t just about asking around — it involves crossing dangerous terrain, dealing with threats, and solving minor mysteries along the way. Before diving into the search, make sure Henry is well-prepared:

Gear up before you begin:

Armor is a must – Wolves attack in packs, and without decent armor, Henry won’t stand a chance. Carry a shield – This will help deflect wolf attacks, giving you time to counter. Use a reliable sword – A well-balanced sword is your best weapon against both animals and potential human threats. Traveling on horseback – If you own a horse, the journey will be faster, and escaping danger will be easier.

How to get stronger equipment early for Mutt side quest in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

Option 1: Earn it the honest way

Complete the Blacksmith's quest while heading to Semine. This will reward you with a set of armor, a shield, and even a horse.

Option 2: Take the sneaky route

Head to Troskowitz and locate the tavern courtyard where guards patrol.

Find the shack to the left of the tavern — inside, there's a chest with armor and a shield.

The chest and door are locked, so either: Pickpocket a guard near the north stable area to steal the keys or use a lockpick (if your skill is high enough).

Important: Don’t equip the stolen armor inside Troskowitz — guards will recognize it! Leave town first.

Mutt side quest walkthrough in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

Map checkpoints in Mutt side quest (Image via Deep Silver)

1) Investigate the scene near Bozhena's hut

Your first lead will be a marked location past Bozhena’s Hut. As you arrive, you’ll stumble upon a vagabond looting a dead bandit. This isn’t a friendly encounter — he demands that you surrender your belongings.

Refuse to surrender.

Draw the weapon and defeat him. This will reward you with a Military Sword.

Look around – There's a dead animal nearby that can provide you with more clues.

2) Bozhena's knowledge and where to look next

Bozhena, the local herbwoman, might know something. Unfortunately, she doesn't have much information, but she does point you toward two possible leads:

The local tavern – A common gathering place where people might have seen Mutt.

The fisherman – A possible witness near the river.

3) Check with the Tavern’s innkeeper

Your next stop is Zhelejov, where innkeeper Lawrence runs the tavern. Ask him about Mutt — though he hasn’t seen the dog, he mentions a shepherd who’s been complaining about something attacking his livestock. That’s your next destination.

4) North of Tachov – The wolf problem

North of Tachov, there is the hut of the shepherd. Speak to him, and he’ll confirm something strange — a dog has been running with a pack of wolves. Could it be Mutt?

To investigate, help the shepherd set a trap:

Install baits (carrots) by the birches on the slope. Show the baits to the shepherd. Hide in the nearby bushes and wait for the wolves to arrive.

When the wolves emerge, there will be a dog with them, but it’s not Mutt.

Engage in combat and slay the wolves.

Ransack the dead bodies for Wolf Fangs and Meat.

Return to the shepherd and inform him that Mutt wasn’t among them.

He suggests talking to the local gamekeeper (huntsman) for more help.

5) Find the Huntsman's wife

Glimpses of Mutt's side quest in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 (Image via Deep Silver)

Travel west of Tachov to the gamekeeper's home, but he's missing. His wife says he went into the woods and hasn't returned.

6) Saving the Gamekeeper

How to complete "Lackey" quickly:

Talk to Vitek at the archery range for a clue.

Search the woods and follow the sound of screaming.

Slay the wolves attacking the gamekeeper.

Pick him up and carry him back to his home. (Ignore distractions — just take him straight back!)

Speak to him to finish Lackey.

Once safe, he finally reveals where Mutt might be: a pond in the woods near Nomad Camp.

7) South of Nomad camp – A familiar bark

Check your map for a highlighted area.

Follow a faint trail on the ground to set off a cutscene in which Henry finally meets up with Mutt.

But there's one final issue – the last wolf attack!

8) Final battle for Mutt side quest in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

Choose your fate:

Fight the wolves – If you're confident, use your shield and sword and command Mutt to help. Ride away from the scene – If you have a horse, riding away is the safest option.

What happens after the Mutt side quest in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

Mutt's skills and commands

Now that you’ve found Mutt, he’s more than just a pet — he’s a companion in battle and exploration.

Attack command – Mutt will bite enemies on your command.

– Mutt will on your command. Hunting abilities – Train him to help track animals .

– Train him to help . Search command – He can find hidden items or people .

– He can . Guard mode – He’ll growl when enemies are nearby.

(Stealth players: Order Mutt to stay put — his barking might blow your cover!)

This sums up Mutt's side quest in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2.

