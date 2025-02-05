Brewing potions in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2, explained

Brewing Potions is one of the main chores in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2. KCD 2 features a deep and immersive alchemy system that you can use to heal your flesh wounds, get perks, or receive some other benefits. To survive during your medieval adventure in the game, you will need a stash of potions all the time.

In this guide, we share everything about brewing potions in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2.

How to brew potions in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

Each potion has special perks (Image via Deep Silver)

To begin potion-making, you will need the following:

Access to an Alchemy Bench

A Recipe Book

Necessary Ingredients

The correct Liquid Base

Alchemy benches are scattered throughout the game world and are typically found in villages, apothecaries, and herbalist huts. However, some locations may restrict access, so ensure you have permission before using one.

An alchemy bench consists of several essential tools:

Recipe Book – Provides detailed instructions for crafting potions.

– Provides detailed instructions for crafting potions. Hourglass – Used to measure time during potion brewing.

– Used to measure time during potion brewing. Cauldron – The main vessel where ingredients are mixed and boiled.

– The main vessel where ingredients are mixed and boiled. Bellows – Increases flame intensity to bring liquids to a boil.

– Increases flame intensity to bring liquids to a boil. Mortar & pestle – Used to grind ingredients.

– Used to grind ingredients. Bowl – Holds ingredients before they are added to the cauldron.

– Holds ingredients before they are added to the cauldron. Phials – Used to store the finished potion.

– Used to store the finished potion. Distiller – Needed for recipes requiring distillation before completion.

Potion brewing process

Use recipes to brew potions (Image via Deep Silver)

Selecting the recipe

Open your Recipe Book and choose the potion you wish to craft. Each recipe outlines the necessary ingredients, the correct liquid base, and the step-by-step preparation method.

Gathering ingredients

Ingredients such as herbs and flowers can be foraged from the wild, purchased from an Apothecary, or found in herbalist gardens. Fresh ingredients yield higher-quality potions, while older materials degrade over time.

Choosing the Liquid Base

Different potions require specific Liquid Bases:

Water – Common and neutral.

– Common and neutral. Wine – Used for medicinal and healing potions.

– Used for medicinal and healing potions. Oil – Required for salves and protective mixtures.

– Required for salves and protective mixtures. Spirits – Often used for preserving potent effects.

Preparing ingredients

Some ingredients need to be ground using the Mortar & Pestle .

. Others must be added whole or combined in a specific order.

Ensure the correct preparation to avoid ruining the potion.

Heating and timing

Pour the liquid base into the Cauldron .

. Add the specified ingredients in the correct sequence.

If necessary, use the Bellows to bring the liquid to a boil.

to bring the liquid to a boil. Turn the Hourglass to measure brewing time accurately.

Finalizing the potion

Some potions require distillation before bottling.

Once completed, pour the finished mixture into a Phial .

. Depending on accuracy and timing, the potion may be weak, normal, or strong.

Unlocking more recipes

New potion recipes can be obtained through:

Purchasing from Apothecaries.

Completing quests and reading books.

Learning from alchemy trainers.

Experimenting with ingredients.

Once you acquire a new recipe, 'read' it from your inventory to permanently add it to your Recipe Book.

Preserving Ingredients

Herbs and ingredients have a freshness factor that degrades over time. To maintain potency:

Use freshly gathered herbs whenever possible.

Store herbs using Drying Racks found near alchemy benches.

found near alchemy benches. Avoid keeping unused ingredients for too long.

Selling potions

Potions can be sold to merchants and apothecaries, providing a steady income without resorting to theft or combat. Many quests also require specific potions, making alchemy a useful skill for progression.

That’s all for our potion brewing guide for Kingdom Come Deliverance 2. Following these steps to the dot should help you become a Master Alchemist in the game.

