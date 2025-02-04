Can you skip time in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2?

One of the most frequently asked questions by players in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 is whether they can skip time in the game. The answer is yes, you can advance time using specific in-game mechanics. This mechanic is particularly useful for waiting out events, adjusting to specific times for quests, or avoiding nighttime when visibility is low.

Read on to learn how to skip time in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2.

How to skip time in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

Time plays a major role in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2. NPCs have schedules, shops aren’t open 24/7, and some quests require you to be in the right place at the right time. These are some reasons why skipping time can help you a lot.

There are two ways to skip time in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2(Image via Deep Silver)

You can fast-forward to when something important happens, instead of aimlessly pacing around waiting for the right time to come. However, note that the world keeps progressing even when you skip time.

Some quests may expire, NPCs may change locations, and if you’re wanted for a crime, authorities might still be on the lookout when you wake up. The simplest way to fast-forward time in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 is by using the wait feature. Here’s how to do so:

Open the in-game menu and select the “Wait” option.

Choose how many in-game hours you want to skip.

Once confirmed, time will quickly pass, bringing you to your selected hour.

This method is perfect when waiting on NPCs, shop openings, or timed quest events.

If you’d rather pass the time and regain energy and health, sleep is the best way.

Find a bed (either in an inn, a rented room, or somewhere safe).

Choose how long you want to sleep.

When you wake up, your energy will be restored, and time will have moved forward.

If you're out in the wild, you can use a campsite to rest, but note that it may not be as safe as sleeping indoors.

In Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, skipping time is a straightforward but practical feature that eliminates the inconvenience of having to wait. Effective time management can significantly impact your gaming experience, whether you're waiting for a shop to open, a crucial quest event, or simply relaxing before fighting.

