Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 presents a vast open world filled with ample quests that chronicle our protagonist Henry's journey across Bohemia. The narrative commences with him embarking on a journey to Trosky alongside Sir Hans Capon, aiming to gather support against Sigismund. Nevertheless, things take unexpected turns, initiating an epic adventure that requires participation in various main quests.

This article showcases all the main quests you can play in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2.

List of all main quests in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

KCD 2 has two regions featuring a plethora of main quests (Image via Deep Silver)

KCD 2 features two distinct regions, each offering an abundance of primary quests. These quests can be approached through various methods, with each route leading to different outcomes. Below is a comprehensive list of all the main quests available across the two regions:

Trotsky region

Last Rites

Easy Riders

Fortuna

Laboratores

Ways to get to the wedding

Wedding Crashers

For Whom the Bell Tolls

Back in the Saddle

Necessary Evil

For Victory!

Divine Messenger

The Finger of God

The Storm

Kuttenberg region

The Sword and the Quill

Speak of the Devil

Into the Underworld

Via Argentum

The Devil's Pack

Taking French Leave

The King's Gambit

The Feast

Exodus

The Lion's Den

Dancing with the Devil

Oratores

The Italian Job

Civitas Pragensis

So it begins…

Besieged

Hunger and Despair

Reckoning

Last Rites

Judgment Day

In KCD 2, you will encounter 33 primary quests alongside a multitude of side ones, each offering remarkable variety and distinctiveness that ensures a consistently engaging experience. Most quests are excellent and can be approached through various methods. Consequently, the diverse branching paths mean that even during a second playthrough, the approach and conclusion of a quest can remain unique.

While traversing the stunning landscapes situated across two regions during these quests, you can fully immerse yourself in the essence of medieval life and become enveloped in its realm. Ultimately, engaging with all the main quests in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 will evoke the sensation of being part of a cinematic experience, providing an extraordinary sandbox journey.

