Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 presents a vast open world filled with ample quests that chronicle our protagonist Henry's journey across Bohemia. The narrative commences with him embarking on a journey to Trosky alongside Sir Hans Capon, aiming to gather support against Sigismund. Nevertheless, things take unexpected turns, initiating an epic adventure that requires participation in various main quests.
This article showcases all the main quests you can play in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2.
List of all main quests in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2
KCD 2 features two distinct regions, each offering an abundance of primary quests. These quests can be approached through various methods, with each route leading to different outcomes. Below is a comprehensive list of all the main quests available across the two regions:
Trotsky region
- Last Rites
- Easy Riders
- Fortuna
- Laboratores
- Ways to get to the wedding
- Wedding Crashers
- For Whom the Bell Tolls
- Back in the Saddle
- Necessary Evil
- For Victory!
- Divine Messenger
- The Finger of God
- The Storm
Kuttenberg region
- The Sword and the Quill
- Speak of the Devil
- Into the Underworld
- Via Argentum
- The Devil's Pack
- Taking French Leave
- The King's Gambit
- The Feast
- Exodus
- The Lion's Den
- Dancing with the Devil
- Oratores
- The Italian Job
- Civitas Pragensis
- So it begins…
- Besieged
- Hunger and Despair
- Reckoning
- Last Rites
- Judgment Day
In KCD 2, you will encounter 33 primary quests alongside a multitude of side ones, each offering remarkable variety and distinctiveness that ensures a consistently engaging experience. Most quests are excellent and can be approached through various methods. Consequently, the diverse branching paths mean that even during a second playthrough, the approach and conclusion of a quest can remain unique.
While traversing the stunning landscapes situated across two regions during these quests, you can fully immerse yourself in the essence of medieval life and become enveloped in its realm. Ultimately, engaging with all the main quests in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 will evoke the sensation of being part of a cinematic experience, providing an extraordinary sandbox journey.
