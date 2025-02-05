Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 walkthrough: How to complete Wedding Crashers main quest

With the release of Kingdom Come Deliverance 2, fans are eager to dive into its immersive medieval world. Among the early main quests is Wedding Crashers, which presents players with many challenges as they attempt to attend a wedding. The primary goal is to deliver crucial information to Lord Von Bergow; however, gaining entry to the exclusive event requires effort.

On that note, here's a walkthrough on how to complete the Wedding Crashers main quest in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2.

Stepwise guide to complete Wedding Crashers quest in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

The Wedding Crashers quest (Image via Deep Silver)

Securing an invitation

To attend the wedding, you need an invitation. This can be obtained by assisting either the blacksmith in Tachov or the miller in Lower Semine. Each will assign you a series of side quests. Completing these tasks will earn their favor and an invitation to the wedding.

Helping Miller can secure you a wedding invite (Image via Deep Silver)

The blacksmith's tasks are generally more straightforward, making them a preferable choice for many players. However, choosing the miller's tasks offers a different experience and may provide unique rewards.

Dressing appropriately

Dress appropriately for the wedding (Image via Deep Silver)

Once you have an invitation, it's essential to dress suitably for the event. Visit Tailor Bartoshek in Troskowitz to purchase attire that increases your Charisma to at least Level 16. Ensure you're clean and well-rested to avoid any debuffs that could lower your Charisma. Proper attire and hygiene are crucial, as they affect how other characters perceive and interact with you during the wedding.

Navigating the wedding

Entering the wedding (Image via Deep Silver)

Inside the wedding, you'll encounter several objectives:

Charm Myshka : Approach Myshka, who is being bothered by another guest. Engage her in polite conversation, avoiding any rude remarks. After a successful interaction, you'll share a dance with her. This not only boosts your reputation but also progresses the quest.

: Approach Myshka, who is being bothered by another guest. Engage her in polite conversation, avoiding any rude remarks. After a successful interaction, you'll share a dance with her. This not only boosts your reputation but also progresses the quest. Feed the beggars : Lord Semine will express concern about beggars outside the wedding. Speak to the guard at the main gate to devise a plan. Collect 40 pieces of food from the dining area tables secretly and deliver them to the guard to assist the beggars.

: Lord Semine will express concern about beggars outside the wedding. Speak to the guard at the main gate to devise a plan. Collect 40 pieces of food from the dining area tables secretly and deliver them to the guard to assist the beggars. Obtain drinks for the Moravians : The Moravians desire their special drink named the Moravian's Schnapps, but Lord Semine is hesitant to provide it. To help them, you'll need to access the wine cellar. A guard is stationed there, and you have two options: persuade him to leave or bring him multiple drinks until he leaves to relieve himself.

: The Moravians desire their special drink named the Moravian's Schnapps, but Lord Semine is hesitant to provide it. To help them, you'll need to access the wine cellar. A guard is stationed there, and you have two options: persuade him to leave or bring him multiple drinks until he leaves to relieve himself. Find the missing item: Depending on whose side quests you completed to gain entry, either a sword or a concubine will be missing. Investigate by speaking with guests and gathering clues. Hans Capone, an old friend, may provide valuable information. Once found, return it to the appropriate person.

Concluding the quest

Defend yourself with your bare hands in the end (Image via Deep Silver)

After completing these tasks, seek out the bride to congratulate her. She can be found in the wine cellar, appearing distressed. Engage in a compassionate conversation to learn about her concerns. During this interaction, a misunderstanding will occur, leading to a brawl. Defend yourself in a fistfight after which Henry and Hans will be taken into custody, leading to the next quest.

You have now successfully completed the Wedding Crashers quest in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2. Your choices throughout the quest can influence future interactions and outcomes.

