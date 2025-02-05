How to restore health in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

In Kingdom Come Deliverance 2, your character will get much more than just a flesh wound. This medieval RPG leans heavily into realism. While playing the game, your character will face food poisoning, bleeding, and much more. If you fail to cure any of your ailments or restore your health, your adventure will be cut short way earlier than anticipated.

There are multiple ways to recover lost health, from resting in a bed to consuming potions or meals with restorative properties. This guide shares everything you need to know to restore the health of your character in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2.

What are the methods for restoring health in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2?

Eating food can restore health (Image via Deep Silver)

Sleeping to recover health

Resting in a bed is the most effective way to regain lost health in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2. Sleep not only restores HP but also replenishes your energy, helping you stay in peak condition.

Owned or rented beds provide the most sleep benefits and allow for saving the game.

provide the most sleep benefits and allow for saving the game. Unowned beds can still be used, but using them might alert NPCs, potentially leading to consequences.

can still be used, but using them might alert NPCs, potentially leading to consequences. The amount of HP restored depends on the duration of sleep, making longer rest periods more beneficial for full recovery.

Eating food that restores health

Food is a vital resource in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2, serving multiple purposes beyond satisfying hunger. Some meals and ingredients also contribute to health restoration.

Check the Health attribute on food items in your inventory.

attribute on food items in your inventory. Fresh food provides the best nourishment, while spoiled food may lead to food poisoning.

Cooked meals at taverns or from pots in the world are often safer and more effective for healing.

Using potions

Brew or buy potions to use them (Image via Deep Silver)

Potions are an excellent alternative to sleeping, providing quick and effective healing in the middle of an adventure.

Marigold Decoction gradually restores HP over time.

gradually restores HP over time. Chamomile Brew enhances health recovery when sleeping.

enhances health recovery when sleeping. Painkiller Brew mitigates injuries and prevents stamina reduction from health loss.

Potions can be purchased from apothecaries or found in loot. Additionally, they can be brewed using the alchemy system.

Alchemy allows you to craft your own potions, saving money and ensuring you have a steady supply of remedies.

Marigold Decoction recipe:

Base: Water

Add 1x Nettle to the cauldron and boil for two turns.

to the cauldron and boil for two turns. Grind 2x Marigold and add to the cauldron.

and add to the cauldron. Pour into a phial.

Chamomile Brew recipe:

Base: Wine

Add 2x Chamomile to the cauldron and boil for one turn.

to the cauldron and boil for one turn. Grind 1x Sage and add to the cauldron.

and add to the cauldron. Pour into a phial.

Painkiller Brew recipe:

Base: Spirits

Grind 3x Poppy and add to the cauldron.

and add to the cauldron. Add 1x Marigold , then boil for one turn using the bellows.

, then boil for one turn using the bellows. Add 1x Comfrey and boil for two turns.

and boil for two turns. Distill the mixture.

Treating food poisoning

Food poisoning can occur if you consume spoiled food. This can result in gradual health loss and, if left untreated, can be fatal. The fastest way to recover is by using a Digestive Potion.

How to get a digestive potion:

Purchase one from innkeepers or apothecaries (most reliably found in Kuttenberg near Ruthard Castle).

(most reliably found in Kuttenberg near Ruthard Castle). Prices range from 25-35 Groschen, though haggling can reduce costs.

Crafting recipe:

Base: Water

Add 2x Thistle to the cauldron and boil for two turns.

to the cauldron and boil for two turns. Grind 1x Nettle and add it to the cauldron, then boil for one turn.

and add it to the cauldron, then boil for one turn. Grind 1x Charcoal and add it to the cauldron.

and add it to the cauldron. Pour into a phial.

Stopping bleeding

Bleeding is a severe condition that occurs from wounds sustained in combat. If left untreated, it can cause you to lose your health continuously.

Bandages are the primary method to stop bleeding.

are the primary method to stop bleeding. Bandages can be purchased from traders, apothecaries, or looted from enemies.

from enemies. Using a bandage immediately after sustaining an injury prevents further blood loss.

That’s all you will need to know to keep yourself alive in the Kingdom Come Deliverance 2.

