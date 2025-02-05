How to easily block attacks in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

Blocking attacks in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 is one of the key components of the game’s combat system. The Kingdom Come franchise is known for its realistic first-person medieval combat. Unlike other RPGs where you can spam a single button to win most of the encounters, in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2, you will need to systematically block, parry, and defend, all while dealing damage to the enemy.

In this guide, we share everything you need to know about easily blocking and parrying attacks in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2.

How you can easily block attacks in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

Your armor also determines your defense (Image via Deep Silver)

Blocking is the simplest way to mitigate damage during fights in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2.

Trending

When an enemy launches an attack, press and hold the block button (Right Mouse Button on PC) to intercept the strike. To make blocking easier, equip a shield. Once equipped, raising it will absorb the impact. If you are using a sword or another melee weapon, you will need to deflect the blow with your weapon instead.

Read more: Can you skip time in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2?

While blocking is useful, it consumes stamina with each hit. Additionally, relying solely on blocking can leave you vulnerable to enemy combos, which may break through your guard.

To conserve stamina and maintain control of the battle, consider using parrying as a more efficient defensive option.

Parrying is a superior alternative to blocking, as it prevents opponents from chaining attacks. Instead of holding the block button, press it at the precise moment an enemy strike is about to land. The correct timing is indicated by a shield icon appearing on your screen. Successfully performing a parry negates incoming damage without consuming extra stamina.

However, mistimed parries will result in taking full damage and a significant stamina drain, leaving you exposed. You will need to train yourself to recognize attack patterns and react at the right moment.

Counterattacking with riposte

You can also defend with your weapons (Image via Deep Silver)

A riposte is a follow-up counterattack performed immediately after a successful parry. To execute a riposte, press the attack button during the brief moment when the crossed swords icon appears after parrying an enemy strike. This allows you to launch a quick counter while your opponent is momentarily vulnerable.

Also read: Kingdom Come Deliverance 2: Day 1 patch notes provided

For better effectiveness, aim your riposte in the direction opposite to where your enemy is guarding. Be aware that skilled opponents can parry your riposte and retaliate, creating a cycle of counterattacks.

Additionally, ripostes require extra stamina, so excessive use without managing your stamina reserves can leave you fatigued and defenseless.

Dodging and perfect dodges

Dodging is another defensive maneuver. Instead of interrupting an enemy attack, dodging allows you to reposition yourself away from its trajectory. Press the dodge button (Spacebar on PC) to sidestep, duck, or roll away from attacks. Dodging is best for creating some distance between you and the enemy.

For a more refined defense, perform a perfect dodge by pressing the dodge key at the exact moment the opponent’s attack is about to land. A successful perfect dodge will leave your enemy off-balance, giving you an opportunity to counterattack swiftly. Light weapons, such as sabers, and unarmed combat, benefit the most from dodging techniques due to their agility.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.