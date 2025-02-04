Kingdom Come Deliverance 2: Day 1 patch notes provided

Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 is finally out. The game amassed a ton of hype weeks before its release, thanks to the success enjoyed by KCD1. This is precisely why developers made sure not to disappoint fans. The game has already received a patch to fix various bugs and glitches.

Mentioned below are the full patch notes from Kingdom Come Deliverance 2.

Full patch notes for Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

KCD2 patch will automatically be downloaded for digital edition owners (Image via Deep Silver)

Adjusted FSR3 parameters in Apse to reduce flickering

Increased maximum Pros banner count

Fixed situations when a player commits a non-violent crime, talks their way out of it, and the main quest could become stuck and impossible to continue

Fixed NPCs not being respawned after load

Fixed particles leaking memory

Fixed Trosecko side quests colliding with main quest limitations under certain circumstances

Middleware text update in the intro video

Changed exe file descriptions and versions in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

Fixed graphical glitches after loading a save

Fixed an occasional crash in minigames

Fixed an item on the Wedding table disabling the drinking mechanic for the player for the rest of the game after consuming

Implemented more robust DLC item rewards options – divisible item support, allowing the Huntsman’s arrows Gold edition reward to be a stack of 40

Set correct Steam IDs for the DLCs

Re-exported localisation to include several minor corrections

Fixed that it was possible to trigger unstreaming logic for Capon during the Wedding if player didn’t talk to him before going to the wedding

Deleted an obsolete bandaging tutorial

Fixed rain never starting when running at high framerates

Fixed glitches in rain length/intensity

Fixed a progression blocker in the Trosecko blacksmith’s questline

Modding support improvements

Epic Game Store features integration

Fixed XBOX controller disconnect event handling

Steam overlay now pausing the game

Fixed rearming combat logic when player is too close to the enemy

Fixed a crash during the digging-holes minigame

Fixed PS5 black artifacts at the bottom of a screen while using performance mode

Fixed a crash during the dice minigame after loading

Fixed quest logic issues related to several conflicting priority links

Revised Steam VO-switching implementation

Fixed light in the alchemy tables in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

Saves made with SeasonPass and GoldEdition DLCs now require their licences on load

Fixed an occasional rendering crash

Fixed a crash in random event streaming

Fixed a crash during animal butchering

Fix for correct notifications when DLC installed during gameplay

Added additional telemetry metrics

Fixed a crash in the horse clothing system

Fixed a crash in the NPC scheduling system

Fixed a crash in the chat/follow mechanic

Fixed a crash in the input action map

Removed the special preorder weapon from the pool of items that can spawn in a caravan chest

Fixed a broken logic in the drunken wanderer event

Updated credits in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

Fixed a crash in parallel execution of carts and mounting

Fixed potential progression blockers if key NPCs were hidden during a cutscene

Reviving Dorota before the miller’s questline

Fixed perfect-block indication in stealth kills

Fixed crashes when moving items between horse and player inventory

Cleaned up particle memory management to prevent possible crashes

Fixed a potential deadlock between the RPG module and movie systems

Fix for physical entities' memory leaks

Added facial animations to the IPL packages

Fixed memory management in battles to prevent possible crashes

Fix for the Lethean Water potion also erasing default combo perks

Fix for NPCs sometimes unable to leave their behavior

Fixed Quatmosphere.prx packaging issue in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

Improved handling of attempting to load a corrupted save

Fixed a moire effect on the horizon

Fixed logic for naming the save files in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

Added LoD3 models to the IPL package

Improved memory management hints for characters and merged-meshes to optimize performance

Fixed multi-threaded access to light entities

Fixed particles sometimes flickering on PS5

Fixed an occasional crash in minigames

Improved frame-rate detection logic

Fixed a crash in combat system

Fixed a crash in blacksmithing tutorial

Disabled window custom scaling

Improved prompts for the dice minigame

Fixed a rendering crash in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

Fixed the Smuggler’s Map texture

Fixed a missing collision on a particular rock

Improved the cutscene sound mixes for Xbox

Fixed a crash in the interactor logic in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

Added a custom FSR reactive mask to UI

Adjusted dog attack skirmish bark cooldowns to prevent looping

Fixed wrong Spanish localization audiofiles m5020k_siege_finale_end

Fixed the Mirage particle effect being too strong

Fixed a possible memory corruption in quest system

Fixed fight club undressing save compatibility

Fixed a crash when grabbing the corpse right after combat

Fixed a race condition the in file system

Switched Pros to the production server

Disabled opening the inventory when player is holding an ingredient in the alchemy minigame

Fixed a crash in the projectile physics logic in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

Fixed a perk reward missing an icon

Rebalanced the duel with the Dry Devil

Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 is now available on Xbox Series X/S, PC, and PS5.

For more guides and news regarding Kingdom Come Deliverance 2, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.

