Kingdom Come Deliverance 2: Day 1 patch notes provided

Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 is finally out. The game amassed a ton of hype weeks before its release, thanks to the success enjoyed by KCD1. This is precisely why developers made sure not to disappoint fans. The game has already received a patch to fix various bugs and glitches.
Mentioned below are the full patch notes from Kingdom Come Deliverance 2.
Full patch notes for Kingdom Come Deliverance 2
- Adjusted FSR3 parameters in Apse to reduce flickering
- Increased maximum Pros banner count
- Fixed situations when a player commits a non-violent crime, talks their way out of it, and the main quest could become stuck and impossible to continue
- Fixed NPCs not being respawned after load
- Fixed particles leaking memory
- Fixed Trosecko side quests colliding with main quest limitations under certain circumstances
- Middleware text update in the intro video
- Changed exe file descriptions and versions in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2
- Fixed graphical glitches after loading a save
- Fixed an occasional crash in minigames
- Fixed an item on the Wedding table disabling the drinking mechanic for the player for the rest of the game after consuming
- Implemented more robust DLC item rewards options – divisible item support, allowing the Huntsman’s arrows Gold edition reward to be a stack of 40
- Set correct Steam IDs for the DLCs
- Re-exported localisation to include several minor corrections
- Fixed that it was possible to trigger unstreaming logic for Capon during the Wedding if player didn’t talk to him before going to the wedding
- Deleted an obsolete bandaging tutorial
- Fixed rain never starting when running at high framerates
- Fixed glitches in rain length/intensity
- Fixed a progression blocker in the Trosecko blacksmith’s questline
- Modding support improvements
- Epic Game Store features integration
- Fixed XBOX controller disconnect event handling
- Steam overlay now pausing the game
- Fixed rearming combat logic when player is too close to the enemy
- Fixed a crash during the digging-holes minigame
- Fixed PS5 black artifacts at the bottom of a screen while using performance mode
- Fixed a crash during the dice minigame after loading
- Fixed quest logic issues related to several conflicting priority links
- Revised Steam VO-switching implementation
- Fixed light in the alchemy tables in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2
- Saves made with SeasonPass and GoldEdition DLCs now require their licences on load
- Fixed an occasional rendering crash
- Fixed a crash in random event streaming
- Fixed a crash during animal butchering
- Fix for correct notifications when DLC installed during gameplay
- Added additional telemetry metrics
- Fixed a crash in the horse clothing system
- Fixed a crash in the NPC scheduling system
- Fixed a crash in the chat/follow mechanic
- Fixed a crash in the input action map
- Removed the special preorder weapon from the pool of items that can spawn in a caravan chest
- Fixed a broken logic in the drunken wanderer event
- Updated credits in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2
- Fixed a crash in parallel execution of carts and mounting
- Fixed potential progression blockers if key NPCs were hidden during a cutscene
- Reviving Dorota before the miller’s questline
- Fixed perfect-block indication in stealth kills
- Fixed crashes when moving items between horse and player inventory
- Cleaned up particle memory management to prevent possible crashes
- Fixed a potential deadlock between the RPG module and movie systems
- Fix for physical entities' memory leaks
- Added facial animations to the IPL packages
- Fixed memory management in battles to prevent possible crashes
- Fix for the Lethean Water potion also erasing default combo perks
- Fix for NPCs sometimes unable to leave their behavior
- Fixed Quatmosphere.prx packaging issue in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2
- Improved handling of attempting to load a corrupted save
- Fixed a moire effect on the horizon
- Fixed logic for naming the save files in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2
- Added LoD3 models to the IPL package
- Improved memory management hints for characters and merged-meshes to optimize performance
- Fixed multi-threaded access to light entities
- Fixed particles sometimes flickering on PS5
- Fixed an occasional crash in minigames
- Improved frame-rate detection logic
- Fixed a crash in combat system
- Fixed a crash in blacksmithing tutorial
- Disabled window custom scaling
- Improved prompts for the dice minigame
- Fixed a rendering crash in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2
- Fixed the Smuggler’s Map texture
- Fixed a missing collision on a particular rock
- Improved the cutscene sound mixes for Xbox
- Fixed a crash in the interactor logic in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2
- Added a custom FSR reactive mask to UI
- Adjusted dog attack skirmish bark cooldowns to prevent looping
- Fixed wrong Spanish localization audiofiles m5020k_siege_finale_end
- Fixed the Mirage particle effect being too strong
- Fixed a possible memory corruption in quest system
- Fixed fight club undressing save compatibility
- Fixed a crash when grabbing the corpse right after combat
- Fixed a race condition the in file system
- Switched Pros to the production server
- Disabled opening the inventory when player is holding an ingredient in the alchemy minigame
- Fixed a crash in the projectile physics logic in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2
- Fixed a perk reward missing an icon
- Rebalanced the duel with the Dry Devil
Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 is now available on Xbox Series X/S, PC, and PS5. If you are planning to buy the game, check out our guide to learn the difference between the various editions available.
For more guides and news regarding Kingdom Come Deliverance 2, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.