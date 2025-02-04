Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 guide: Best settings for Steam Deck

Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 was just released on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Microsoft Windows, and of course, the Steam Deck. The game is a much-awaited sequel to 2018's Kingdom Come Deliverance, which was loved by many for its soundtrack, story, and engaging open world. The new title is fairly demanding in its system requirements, requiring a minimum of a GTX 1060 GPU to run properly.
Luckily, those who own the Steam Deck will be able to comfortably run the game at Medium to High settings. With a few tweaks, you can expect significantly high framerates along with very pleasing graphics settings. While the game runs well on the Steam Deck, it is always recommended to tweak the settings for better performance.
In this article, we'll look into the best settings for KCD2 on the Steam Deck.
The best Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 settings for Steam Deck
The game runs really well at Medium settings, with the resolution fixed at 1280 x 800. We've turned on FSR 3.1 and set it to Quality mode. Thus, this setting allows for high-quality visuals while not sacrificing too much performance. With this configuration, you can expect anywhere between 40-45fps, which is superb for a handheld.
Those who prioritize visuals can go for the High graphics preset, where all settings are set to High. The visuals look stunning, but with FSR 3.1 at Balanced, you can expect only a little over 30fps. You can set upscaling to Performance mode, but the edges become jagged and the visuals become rather unnatural and lose appeal. Thus, if you do want higher-quality visuals, go for High settings with FSR 3.1 in Balanced mode. Note that frame rates are just average in this case.
These are the best Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 settings for the Steam Deck:
Graphics settings:
- Resolution: 1280 x 800
- Window mode: Fullscreen
- Overall image quality: Custom
- Show FPS: As per preference
- VSync: Off
- Frame rate limit: 90 FPS
- Gamma correction: 0
- Horizontal FOV: 95
Resolution scaling:
- Technology: FSR
- Mode: Quality
- Sharpness: 0
Camera Effects:
- Motion Blur: Object
- Near DOF: On
Advanced graphics settings:
- Antialiasing: SMAA 2TX
- Object quality: Medium
- Particles: Medium
- Lighting: Medium
- Global Illumination: Medium
- Postprocess quality: Medium
- Shader quality: Medium
- Shadows: Medium
- Textures: Medium
- Volumetric effects detail: Medium
- Vegetation detail: Medium
- Character detail: Medium
