Kingdom Come Deliverance 2: Should you buy the Standard or Gold Edition?

Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 is releasing today, and some players are still unsure of which edition to buy. While decisions like these can cause players to overthink the situation, it is not all that complicated, especially once they get to know the difference between the two editions. There are a few major factors to consider before buying a game, and it is a good practice to identify the perks and benefits.

Warhorse Studios presented the player base with two options on all online clients: the Standard and Gold editions. It is worth noting that both versions come with the full base game, though some features could factor into the decision-making process. This article will break down the benefits between the Standard and Gold editions to help you decide which is best for you.

Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 editions and breakdown

It is worth noting that both editions come with the full base game (Image via Deep Silver)

Warhorse Studios studios started working on the Kingdom Come Deliverance sequel a year after the first game was well-received, and the developers knew they had to work on a worthy successor.

The Standard edition is a few dollars cheaper with fewer goodies, whereas the Gold edition costs a little extra but comes with more content. Although the extra features can justify the cost, some may not care about the bonuses and will be satisfied with the base version of the game.

It is worth noting that the Lion's Crest bonus quest will be available for players who pre-order any version of the game. Players can complete this quest to earn a legendary armor and weapon set that will likely become unavailable after the pre-order phase.

Here's a complete price breakdown of all editions:

Price

Price Gold Edition Standard Edition PlayStation 5 $89. 99 $69.99 Xbox Series X/S $89.99 $69.99 PC $79.99 $59.99

With all the extra features packed into the Gold edition, it would make sense that it would cost more. However, PC editions are $10 cheaper than their console counterparts. PC players can also move their save data to different devices through Steam Cloud for a seamless playthrough if they are on the go. If you have a powerful or modest gaming rig, you might as well grab the game on a PC via Steam or Epic Games.

Inclusions

This is where the fun begins as players can choose which edition to go for. While both editions have the base game, the Gold edition has a few more inclusions that are missing from the standard edition, such as:

The Expansion Pass

Gallant Huntsman's Kit

The expansion pass is likely why most players will cop the Gold edition. With the expansion pass, Gold edition buyers will get immediate access to all DLC once they go live.

The gaming community has high hopes and expectations for the Kingdom Come Deliverance sequel (Image via Deep Silver)

The developers shared a small teaser for what fans can expect. The first major update will launch in the spring with new side activities, such as horseback racing and a new barbershop feature that'll allow Henry to change his hairstyle and facial hair. Beyond spring, the developers will add new story content with a DLC called Brushes and Death, followed by Legacy of the Forge and Mysteria Ecclesiae.

Considering the amount of new content planned, it wouldn't be a bad investment to spend a little extra to gain access to it instead of going through the hassle of purchasing it later.

Conclusion

Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 has big shoes to fill after the success of its predecessor (Image via Deep Silver)

Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 is a passion project by talented and hardworking developers keen to share this game with the gaming community. While the Gold edition costs more, all it has that the standard edition does not is a cosmetic piece and the expansion pass.

Regardless of the price and extra goodies, it is up to the player to decide at the end of the day. However, if it's up to us, we would recommend the Gold edition since you're getting access to all additional content for just $20. In fact, if you plan on getting said content after its release, you might end up spending a lot more.

