Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 vs The Witcher 3: Similarities and differences explored

Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 is coming soon, and fans can't wait to see what Warhorse Studios did to improve the original game. The sequel follows Henry of Skalitz as he continues his quest to track down his enemies. While waiting for the release date can be a chore, fans can immerse themselves in games with a similar vibe.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is a great game that will keep players distracted until the release of the Kingdom Come Deliverance sequel. CD Projekt Red took the liberty of introducing an interactive and immersive world for fans to explore. This article highlights the key similarities and differences between the two titles.

Similarities between Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 and The Witcher 3

1) Both take place during medieval times

Both games have a similar setting (Image via CD Projekt Red)

Players coming from the original Kingdom Come Deliverance will be pleased to revisit Bohemia, which has gotten a significant facelift. The sequel continues Henry's quest to avenge the death of his loved ones. In Kingdom Come Deliverance 2, Warhorse Studios upped the ante with improved visuals and graphics for a more detailed and realistic experience.

Players will be transported to medieval times as they explore the world and spot familiar structures, such as blacksmith forges and huts. NPCs will sport traditional garb and carry blades on their person.

While Warhorse Studios relied on historical accuracy to depict how life used to be, CD Projekt Red applied Slavic culture in its world design.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is also set in a similar age. Players can easily lose track of time as they explore the world as Geralt of Rivia, accomplishing a handful of main quests, optional missions, and fetch quests. Distant cities like Novigrad feel dense and are full of medieval structures and other buildings.

2) Single-player experience

The developers designed both titles to be a compelling single-player experience (Image via Deep Silver)

After the events of the first game, Henry of Skalitz continues his quest to find like-minded allies and rally them against his family's killers. The initial conflict of the first game remained unresolved, which upset most fans. However, there is a good chance that Henry will come face-to-face with his target. Players will be caught in a civil war, watch it unfold, and make tough decisions to achieve their goals.

In The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, players assume the role of Geralt of Rivia, a mercenary and monster killer for hire, as he takes on a new contract. Hired to look for a young girl named Ciri, players must track her through the world, bring her home, and guide her to be a competent fighter. With a few possible endings, player choice plays an important part in this adventure.

3) An abundance of side quests and optional activities

The best part about these games is that players can always get derailed from the main path (Image via CD Projekt Red)

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is renowned for having a plethora of optional quests. Although this may not appeal to everyone, it is a good excuse to avoid the main story and explore the world or pump the brakes and play Gwent. Accomplishing side quests can give Geralt useful items, such as better weapons, horse equipment, and more.

Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 will likely have more side quests than the original game, which is a massive win for players, who want more content. Some of these optional activities give players more time to learn and discover useful mechanics that might have been overlooked.

4) Open-world structure

The world is your oyster (Image via Deep Silver)

An ambitious story must be paired with an equally detailed open-world environment. The open world allows the developers to expand the story, and while some may view it as unnecessary fluff, some quests are worth completing to get the full experience. Bohemia is already detailed, but the sequel will give players a much larger sandbox.

The developers wanted to replicate a globe-trotting adventure through the open-world structure of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, and they passed with flying colors. The massive map is full of diverse locations from mountains and swamps to idyllic villages and large cities. Furthermore, most regions come with their own set of background scores, which makes exploration even more immersive.

Differences between Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 and The Witcher 3

1) The lore

The Witcher 3 has a deeper lore compared to Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 (Image via CD Projekt Red)

While Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 is a direct continuation of the first game, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt and other existing titles are adaptations. The games are based on Andrzej Sapkowski's work, though the developers have complete creative freedom since the narrative is set after the events of the books.

Unlike The Witcher franchise, the writers behind Kingdom Come Deliverance were inspired by historical events and aimed to give players an authentic experience through this interactive medium.

2) Combat

Henry and Geralt are men capable of great violence (Image via Deep Silver)

Combat is a massive part of both games, though the developers approach it differently. The first-person perspective in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 gives the player an immersive experience, whereas The Witcher 3 is much more balanced and tamed. As Geralt, players can time their attacks and mash buttons to perform the same combo on a group of enemies, which isn't viable with Henry.

3) Perspective

The first-person perspective is a defining factor in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 (Image via Deep Silver)

Warhorse Studios wanted to give the players an immersive experience through a first-person perspective, which may be a deal-breaker for some, but it worked well in the first game. The decision to exclude a third-person perspective is a bold move, considering how vast the world can be, but the developers wanted the players to view the world through Henry's eyes.

On the other hand, Geralt is a monster killer, and the developers wanted players to experience what being a witcher is like. The fictional approach of The Witcher franchise allowed the devs to add different fantastical elements, which would feel out of place in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2.

