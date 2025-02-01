Should you try out Disco Elysium in 2025?

Disco Elysium is a unique take on the RPG genre. In the game, players control an amnesiac detective while working on a case. Developer ZA/UM wanted to give players an immersive gaming experience where their choices and behavior would have major implications for how the narrative would end. It wouldn't be a bad idea to try this game in 2025 to see all the possible outcomes.

Disco Elysium was developed and published by ZA/UM for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC in 2019, followed by a Nintendo Switch port in 2021. The gaming community and critics praised the game for giving players complete freedom to tailor their experience and the compelling narrative.

Disco Elysium is a rare RPG experience

There are not a lot of open-world RPGs like Disco Elysium (Image via Steam || ZA/UM)

Disco Elysium's story follows the main character, who wakes up after being exposed to a drug that induces amnesia. As they stumble out of a washed-up room, they have no recollection of how they got there in the first place. They do not even know their name until they bump into Kim Kitsuragi, a lieutenant on the job who informs the player that they are a detective on the case to solve a murder mystery.

The premise is thrilling as the player tries to solve how a man lynched to death ended up with a noose around his neck hanging from a tree behind a hostel. Before being thrown into the deep end of a great murder mystery, the game will let the player customize their character's archetype first. They can select if they want to be a sensitive, intellectual, or sluggish detective.

Each archetype has its unique perks and benefits. Even after waking from a nasty hangover, Harry can immediately piece together clues to determine where he is as an intellectual officer if players select the thinker archetype.

If none of the pre-built archetypes suit their playstyle, players can create an original one by mixing and matching certain perks from other archetypes.

Harry and Kim can explore the city of Revachol to look for clues and find the culprit behind the murder. Players can interact with other NPCs and exchange dialogue to get on their good side for potential information, which is where the archetype perks come in handy. Other NPCs will be reluctant to share what they know if Harry has a much more aggressive and physical build.

ZA/UM implemented a unique skill tree system that could benefit Harry in his investigation. Players can invest more skill points in Harry's physique to intimidate potential informants to spill the beans much faster.

The dynamic between Harry and Kim can be the classic good and bad cop, an interesting take in a fictional reality where lawlessness and disorder are prevalent.

The thought-provoking story is doing the heavy lifting

Disco Elysium isn't like most triple-A titles nowadays, where players either have a first-person perspective or see the world by watching over their character's shoulders. It is a different take on the RPG genre. Players must manually click or press a button to tell Harry where to go and investigate clues, which may not appeal to everyone. However, the story is the meat of this compelling title.

Disco Elysium encourages a player to solve problems with critical thinking (Image via Steam || ZA/UM)

Players can unlock a few cosmetic items as they explore the city of Revachol. Harry's wardrobe can also be a major factor in the investigation, and NPCs will treat him based on how he is dressed to evoke a more authentic and realistic response.

Other characters like Lieutenant Kim will accompany Harry for most of the story, and the voice actors' performances carry the game. The smart and well-written dialogue around certain situations is witty and encourages players to weigh their options more carefully. One wrong move could derail the entire investigation or put the characters in an unwanted situation.

While the gist of Disco Elysium is about solving a murder mystery, this is a deep dive into Harry's deteriorating mental health. Harry was about to be married at one point. However, Dora, his former fiancée, left him due to his inability to provide a good life for her being a detective. After she left, Harry's life spiraled out of control, which further affected his mental health for the worse.

Verdict

Disco Elysium is a thought-provoking murder mystery that lets players solve the crime on their terms (Image via Steam || ZA/UM)

Disco Elysium may not appeal to everyone, but it shows the gaming community a different approach to the iconic RPG genre. The city of Revachol is gritty, and the art style perfectly depicts a place devoid of law and order. ZA/UM released a definitive edition that features more quests and dialogue, and that alone should be enough to convince players to try it this year.

Dismissing this title for the limited gameplay variety is an even bigger crime. The developer saw the opportunity to try something different and passed with flying colors.

Disco Elysium: The Final Cut is now available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

