Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 vs Mount and Blade 2: Similarities and differences explored

Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 has the undivided attention of fans of the original game, who are eager to see how Henry's quest for justice and revenge will continue. While the game is not here yet, there are other great titles to keep fans at bay, such as Mount and Blade 2: Bannerlord. TaleWorlds Entertainment made an ambitious medieval strategy game with similar characteristics to what Warhorse Studios has achieved.

Here are both games' release dates and the platforms they're available in:

Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 (February 4, 2025): PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PC

(February 4, 2025): PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PC Mount and Blade 2: Bannerlord (October 25, 2022): PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC

Mount and Blade 2: Bannerlord has a few things in common that would make it a perfect candidate as an alternative while waiting until February 4, 2025. In this article, we will be taking a closer look at the similarities and differences between these two titles.

Disclaimer: Some aspects of this article reflect the writer's subjective views about the featured games.

Similarities between Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 and Mount and Blade 2

1) Character creation

It wouldn't be a full medieval experience without creating an original character (Image via TaleWorlds Entertainment)

The developers of Mount and Blade 2: Bannerlord spared no expense in providing a robust character creator feature. You can design and customize your avatar to the most minute detail, such as adjusting the height, skin tone, hair color, and more. The game also allows players to tailor their character's background to shape their childhood however they please.

Kingdom Come's developer Warhorse Studios might have borrowed a few notes from other games with a similar feature. In spring, they will introduce a new barbershop feature for Henry to visit in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2, where you can adjust the length of your hair and have more options for your facial hair. This may not mean much, but it is a big deal for those interested in customizing their experience.

2) RPG elements

Both games have RPG elements rooted at their core (Image via Deep Silver)

Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 is much bigger than the first game, and it would make sense for the developers to include more side activities and optional quests. As Henry, you can take on odd jobs by interacting with other local NPCs in neighboring towns and trade in older items to clear the inventory.

These activities are prevalent in Mount and Blade 2 as well, especially side quests. You can help civilians by delivering certain packages to a different location or preventing enemy attackers from pillaging a village. The game also lets you foster and build healthy relationships with other NPCs to gain their trust and loyalty.

3) Dialogue options

The developers wanted to teach the players the art of conversation and persuasion (Image via TaleWorlds Interactive)

Conversing with NPCs is one of the best parts of recent RPG games. In Mount and Blade 2: Bannerlord, you can approach a local merchant and exchange dialogue. It is worth noting that there are some benefits if you carefully select the right response, and in doing so, you can get something extra for your efforts.

In the original Kingdom Come Deliverance, the developers gave Henry a few optional responses, which can impact a player's experience. You must think carefully before antagonizing a certain NPC, especially if they're part of an important story quest. This feature is coming back in the sequel and is another way to experience the story.

4) A window to medieval times

Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 and Mount and Blade 2: Bannerlord are great games to try if you are into the medieval era (Image via Deep Silver)

Both games are set during medieval times, and players fond of horses, knights, and epic battles in large open fields are in for a treat. Warhorse Studios took a much more linear and historically accurate approach to tell a story while TaleWorlds Interactive designed a world where you can create one for yourself.

Differences between Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 and Mount and Blade 2

1) Building and leading armies

Mount and Blade 2 has a much more detailed take on building an alliance against powerful forces (Image via TaleWorlds Entertainment)

Henry can encourage other friendly NPCs to accompany him during a fight, but that's about it. Being the son of a humble blacksmith, Henry does not aspire to be a leader of men and is more of a solo act. The game isn't a real-time war simulator where you can command armies to perform certain actions — Henry is more of a solo act.

The developers designed this series to highlight the compelling narrative; it's not part of their design to implement a mechanic where players can build and lead armies. You can upgrade Henry with new skills from the skill tree to improve his combat skills and gain an edge during battle.

In Mount and Blade 2: Bannerlord, you can build a massive army and issue commands. You can also launch an assault on enemy encampments, which can be chaotic and thrilling. Soldiers can drop like flies if you fail to coordinate your attack or the plan goes awry.

Another thing to remember is to provide your men with necessities, such as food, and water, and arm them for battle. This is likely one of the more immersive features of the game, and it will feel rewarding once you amass a large army to take on hostile players.

During skirmishes, troops can be commanded akin to Manor Lords, but you can participate in the fight while giving orders for an authentic experience. As part of the army, you can get directly involved in a fight armed with a sword or spear fighting alongside your men, and if you die in battle, an heir will be selected to lead the clan.

2) Different points of view

Warhorse Studios still won't give fans a third-person point of view (Image via Deep Silver)

One of the defining traits of Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 is that the developers wanted players to see Bohemia through Henry's eyes. It is a bold choice, especially for a massive open-world RPG experience, but for good reason. Warhorse Studios seemingly wanted players to feel they were filling in Henry's shoes and see the world the way he sees it.

The developers of Mount and Blade 2 felt differently and offered an option to switch from a first-person to a third-person perspective. This feature is handy, especially during a siege or a messy clash between armies.

3) Multiplayer

Co-op is another area where these two games are not alike (Image via TaleWorlds Entertainment)

Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 is a single-player experience, similar to the original game. Warhorse Studios didn't include a multiplayer feature and focused on developing an immersive and compelling narrative.

TaleWorlds Entertainment, on the other hand, wanted to provide an experience where you could fight and win together. Players can join specific lobbies, collaborate with allies to attack other players' camps, and participate in tournaments.

