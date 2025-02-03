Should you play the first game before Kingdom Come Deliverance 2?

Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 will be available to play shortly. This upcoming RPG title managed to create a ton of hype around itself. However, many gamers are new to the franchise. While the original Kingdom Come Deliverance had a decent player base, many who haven't tried the 2018 title are also looking forward to the sequel.

If you are wondering whether it is required to play the first game before this title, fortunately, the game's developers kept in mind that there will be many new players joining this time around. This is precisely why Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 does not necessarily require you to play the first part. However, it is not that simple.

Kingdom Come Deliverance 2: Can you play the game as a newcomer?

Even though Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 can be played as a newcomer to the franchise, if you want to experience total immersion and improve your gaming experience, we suggest you try out Kingdom Come Deliverance before jumping on to the sequel. This will help you better understand the events of the game, and you will enter KCD2 fully prepared and aware.

KCD2 will feature many returning characters (Image via Deep Silver)

To make things clear, KCD2 will not allow carrying over progress from the first story. So unfortunately, when you start Kingdom Come Deliverance 2, you must regain whatever skills and mastery you acquired in the first part. You can read more on that here.

The game's plot will continue from where it was left previously. While the first part saw Henry anticipating his revenge against everyone responsible for his family's demise, the sequel will continue the story forward. The game will feature multiple characters from KCD1; you will be introduced to some new characters as well. This is precisely why we advise you to play the first title before starting Kingdom Come Deliverance 2.

Kingdom Come Deliverance will be released globally on February 4, 2025. It will be available on PC via Steam and Epic Games Store. PlayStation 5 players can purchase the game via the PlayStation Store, while Xbox Series X/S owners can get it via the Xbox Game Store.

For more details about the pre-order bonuses and the differences between the various editions of the game, you can go through this guide.

