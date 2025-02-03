Kingdom Come Deliverance 2: Can you carry over progress from the prequel?

With Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 around the corner, fans of the series may be wondering if they can carry over their progress from the original Kingdom Come Deliverance to the upcoming sequel. Unfortunately, the answer to that is no. However, certain elements, such as Easter eggs, will be added to the title.

The game's developers claim that while the game will not let one carry over their story, it will still acknowledge returning players. But how? Let's find out.

Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 will feature Easter eggs and other hidden elements

Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 will begin with a short recap of the events from the 2018 title. Even though you will still play as Henry, none of the skills you acquired in the previous title will carry forward. This means you will have to regain your pickpocketing and hunting skills.

On the bright side though, the game will not be overwhelming for those trying out the series for the first time.

Your combat perks and skills won't carry over to KCD2 (Image via Deep Silver)

Despite there being no way to carry over progress, KCD2 will feature multiple Easter eggs and other hidden elements that should bring a smile to those who have played the prequel.

Kingdom Come Deliverance will be released globally on February 4, 2025. It will be available on PC via Steam and Epic Games Store. PlayStation 5 players can purchase the game via the PlayStation Store, while Xbox Series X/S owners can get it via the Xbox Game Store.

For more details about the pre-order bonuses and the differences between the various editions of the game, you can go through this guide.

