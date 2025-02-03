  • home icon
  • Esports & Gaming
  • Kingdom Come Deliverance 2: Can you carry over progress from the prequel?

Kingdom Come Deliverance 2: Can you carry over progress from the prequel?

By Sarthak Khanna
Modified Feb 03, 2025 19:19 GMT
KCD2 is now available for pre-orders (Image via Deep Silver)
KCD2 is now available for pre-orders (Image via Deep Silver)

With Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 around the corner, fans of the series may be wondering if they can carry over their progress from the original Kingdom Come Deliverance to the upcoming sequel. Unfortunately, the answer to that is no. However, certain elements, such as Easter eggs, will be added to the title.

The game's developers claim that while the game will not let one carry over their story, it will still acknowledge returning players. But how? Let's find out.

Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 will feature Easter eggs and other hidden elements

Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 will begin with a short recap of the events from the 2018 title. Even though you will still play as Henry, none of the skills you acquired in the previous title will carry forward. This means you will have to regain your pickpocketing and hunting skills.

also-read-trending Trending

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

On the bright side though, the game will not be overwhelming for those trying out the series for the first time.

Your combat perks and skills won&#039;t carry over to KCD2 (Image via Deep Silver)
Your combat perks and skills won't carry over to KCD2 (Image via Deep Silver)

Despite there being no way to carry over progress, KCD2 will feature multiple Easter eggs and other hidden elements that should bring a smile to those who have played the prequel.

Kingdom Come Deliverance will be released globally on February 4, 2025. It will be available on PC via Steam and Epic Games Store. PlayStation 5 players can purchase the game via the PlayStation Store, while Xbox Series X/S owners can get it via the Xbox Game Store.

For more details about the pre-order bonuses and the differences between the various editions of the game, you can go through this guide.

Check out our other gaming articles:

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Dinesh Renthlei
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी