Does Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 have Denuvo protection?

No, Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 does not have Denuvo protection. The highly anticipated sequel to the medieval role-playing game is set to release on February 4, 2025. Developed by Warhorse Studios and published by Deep Silver, this installment continues the journey of Henry in 15th-century Bohemia, offering players a historically rich experience. Many fans might be curious about various aspects of the game, including whether it incorporates Denuvo protection.

On that note, here's everything you need to know about Denuvo protection in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2.

Denuvo protection in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2: Everything you need to know

If you are unaware, Denuvo is a form of Digital Rights Management (DRM) software used by some game developers. However, it has been criticized for allegedly causing performance issues, such as increased loading times and decreased frame rates, which can affect the overall gaming experience.

In the case of Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, Warhorse Studios has confirmed that the game will not include Denuvo or any form of DRM. This decision was clarified again by the studio's PR chief during a Twitch stream titled KCD 2 Dev Stream, addressing concerns and rumors about the game's DRM usage.

By opting not to implement Denuvo, Warhorse Studios and Deep Silver aim to provide players with a smooth gaming experience that is free from the potential performance drawbacks associated with certain DRM solutions. The community seems to be very supportive of this decision.

System requirements of Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

Considering that the developers have not opted for Denuvo protection due to performance issues, many players might be wondering if the game is going to be resource-heavy. Here are the system requirements for PC users:

Minimum requirements

OS: Windows 10 64-bit (or newer)

Windows 10 64-bit (or newer) Processor: Intel Core i5-8400 or AMD Ryzen 5 2600

Intel Core i5-8400 or AMD Ryzen 5 2600 Memory: 16 GB RAM

16 GB RAM Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 (6GB) or AMD Radeon RX 580

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 (6GB) or AMD Radeon RX 580 Storage: 100 GB available space

Recommended requirements

OS: Windows 10 64-bit (or newer)

Windows 10 64-bit (or newer) Processor: Intel Core i7-13700K or AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D

Intel Core i7-13700K or AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D Memory: 32 GB RAM

32 GB RAM Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 or AMD Radeon RX 7800 XT

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 or AMD Radeon RX 7800 XT Storage: 100 GB available space

