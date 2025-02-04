Is there a photo mode in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2?

Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 is a direct sequel to the 2018 medieval RPG, featuring first-person realistic combat, in-depth dialogue systems, and more. The devs have once again given their best to build a beautiful medieval world filled with minute details. This is one of those titles that will make you want to capture every single moment while playing in it.

However, this raises the question, does the game include a photo mode? Yes, Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 features a photo mode. This guide covers everything you need to know about it.

How does the photo mode in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 work?

You can remap the key binds if you want (Image via Deep Silver)

Although Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 does feature a photo mode, it’s a bare-bones implementation compared to the systems seen in other modern titles.

Trending

The photo mode in this game gives you access to a freecam, letting you move the camera around freely to find the perfect angle. However, that’s where the functionality stops. There are no tools for adjusting zoom, tilt, depth of field, or field of view. Likewise, there are no built-in filters, frames, or post-processing options.

Read more: Kingdom Come Deliverance 2: Should you buy the Standard or Gold Edition?

While this is a step up from the original Kingdom Come Deliverance, which had no photo mode at all, it remains a fairly limited addition. In the first game, PC players had to rely on console commands to disable the UI for cleaner screenshots. This time, Warhorse Studios has at least provided an official — albeit minimal — solution.

Getting into photo mode is a simple process, regardless of your platform:

For controller users: Click both L3 + R3 simultaneously to bring up the photo mode.

Click both simultaneously to bring up the photo mode. For keyboard and mouse players: Press F1 to activate the mode. This key can be remapped as needed.

Will photo mode be expanded in the future?

The mode is as bare bones as possible (Image via Deep Silver)

At launch, the photo mode in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 is basic, but there’s always the possibility of future updates. Warhorse Studios could refine the feature in future updates, adding more customization tools such as adjustable lighting, character poses, facial expressions, or even a dynamic time-of-day slider.

Also read: Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 guide: Best settings for Steam Deck

However, with the game’s focus on delivering an immersive RPG experience, this may not be high on the studio’s priority list. For now, you must make do with the existing freecam to frame your medieval moments. While it’s a limited tool, it’s better than nothing.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.