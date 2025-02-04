The world of Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 is vast, gritty, and merciless. Stepping into its medieval world requires more than just enthusiasm — it demands strategy, patience, and a willingness to adapt. Whether you’re completely new or returning from the first game, these best beginner tips will ensure you’re well-equipped to handle the trials ahead.

From combat mechanics to economic survival, let’s dive into everything you need to know to master Kingdom Come Deliverance 2.

Listing 9 best beginner tips for Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

1) Equip yourself properly before setting out

Henry from Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 (Image via Deep Silver)

The medieval world is brutal and heading into the wilderness unprepared is a death sentence. Before setting out, gather essentials like food, weapons, and potions. A well-maintained weapon ensures durability in combat, and a torch is crucial for nighttime navigation.

Keep Saviour Schnapps handy for saving, and always have lockpicks and a spade — looting opportunities abound. Don’t forget bandages; a single deep wound can end your journey prematurely.

2) Seek out trainers early

Duel practice in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 (Image via Deep Silver)

Relying on random fights to improve your skills is a death sentence. Instead, seek out trainers who can teach you the best techniques safely. Early in the game, talking to the beggarwoman Bara in Troskowitz will lead you to Master Tomcat at the Nomad Camp, who offers essential combat training.

Leveling up through training gives you an edge in duels and ensures you're not outmatched in battle.

3) Pay attention to conversations and clues

A still from Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 (Image via Deep Silver)

Exploration isn’t just about wandering — listening and engaging in dialogue is just as crucial. Not all quests are marked, and valuable information often comes from casual NPC chatter.

Talking to villagers can lead to hidden quests, secret stashes, and new opportunities.

4) Stamina is the key to survival

The stamina bar in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 (Image via Deep Silver)

Unlike traditional RPGs, Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 heavily relies on stamina for both offense and defense. Each swing, block, and dodge drains stamina, and once depleted, even the heaviest armor won’t save you. Smart stamina management is essential — don’t overcommit to attacks.

Let your enemy strike first, then counter when the opportunity arises. Potions and perks that boost stamina recovery will significantly improve your survival chances in combat.

5) Lockpicking is a game-changer

Make sure no one watches you while lockpicking (Image via Deep Silver)

Many of the best weapons, armor, and hidden treasures in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 are locked away. The sooner you start practicing lockpicking, the better. Always carry lockpicks, and ensure no one is watching before attempting a break-in.

With time, you’ll be able to crack harder locks, granting access to valuable resources that would otherwise remain out of reach.

6) Stealing can be lucrative — but risky

Henry and Hans in KCD2 (Image via Deep Silver)

If an honest life isn’t for you, theft is a viable path to wealth. Selling stolen horses at the Nomad Camp can bring in a fortune, but getting caught has severe consequences. Guards are always on the lookout and being branded a criminal can make life difficult.

If you choose this path, invest in stealth perks and always have an escape plan.

7) Alchemy can save your life

Alchemy is a good alternative to blacksmithing for earning coins (Image via Deep Silver)

Healing in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 is scarce and potions play a critical role in survival. Alchemy is faster and more intuitive this time around, allowing you to brew vital concoctions like health restoratives, stamina boosters, and skill-enhancing elixirs.

Learning alchemy early not only keeps you alive but can also be a lucrative trade, as crafted potions fetch high prices.

8) Choose the right horse

You can get horses in Semine Fortress in KCD2 (Image via Deep Silver)

A horse isn’t just a mode of transport — it’s a crucial survival tool. Each horse excels in different areas: pack horses can carry more loot, courier horses are the fastest, and warhorses provide stability in combat.

Early in the game, a well-chosen steed can drastically improve your efficiency, whether you’re evading enemies or carrying heavy equipment.

9) Embrace Blacksmithing for profit and power

Process of Blacksmithing in KCD2 (Image via Deep Silver)

Unlike the first game, Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 lets Henry truly embrace his blacksmithing roots. Forging weapons and repairing armor isn’t just for immersion— it’s a reliable way to strengthen your equipment and earn coins. Pay attention to the color of the steel when crafting, as heat plays a vital role in forging quality gear.

Selling well-crafted weapons can provide a steady income, reducing the need for risky ventures.

