Kingdom Come Deliverance 2: All console commands and how to use them

Console commands in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 are a boon allowing you to enjoy significant in-game advantages. While you can experience the game as intended, using cheats and console commands can make the game easier and let you explore the narrative more quickly. Hence, it is important to know how to use them as there are several steps to follow before you can jump into it.

The following segments highlight all cheat codes and guide you on how to use them in the game.

Kingdom Come Deliverance 2: All console commands explored

KCD2 Console commands give you an upper hand in the game. With these codes, you can complete in-game tasks faster and effortlessly. In normal gameplay, performing certain tasks takes a lot of time, but with these commands, you can complete them quickly and easily.

For instance, you can generate an unlimited sum of money or increase the lockpick time duration to conclude a quest more effortlessly and in less time, which is impossible in normal gameplay. In this title, there are a total of thirteen console commands. Here is a list of all of them that you can use in the game:

A still of console command in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 (Image via Deep Silver)

Console Command Effect wh_sys_NoSavePotion = 1 You can save without Saviour Schnapps. The usual value is 0, however, you can change it to 1 to use the cheat.

wh_cheat_money X Add Groschen to your inventory. Put an amount in place of (X) to get Groschen (in-game currency) in your inventory. wh_horse_StealCurrentHorse This allows you to steal a horse. You can mount a horse without taking it to a horse handler. All you must do is mount a horse and enter the mentioned command. wh_rpg_OneShotKill = 1 This allows you to one-shot kill enemies. At the same time, an enemy can shoot you and instantly kill you. wh_horse_JumpHeight = X You can take a jump advantage with a horse. This commands you to jump into the sky. However, you might get fall damage. Hence, by default, the value is 1, change it accordingly. wh_horse_JumpGravityMult = -0.1 You can float with a horse. The command allows you to tune the gravity of the gameplay, which eventually affects your horse. You can go up to -1 as less than 0 is considered negative gravity. wh_pl_LockPickingShakeOverride = 0 Stop the shaking of your screen while lockpicking. wh_pl_LockPickingDOF = 50 It significantly increases the duration before a lockpick breaks while attempting to unlock a chest or door wh_ui_showHUD = 0 Changing the value as mentioned will remove the HUD from your screen. However, you can restore it by tuning to 1. wh_cheat_addItem X It adds an item to your inventory if you put the specific item ID in place of “X” wh_rpg_getLocation Obtain the coordinates of your current location on the map. goto (coordinates) Teleport you to any location if you put the location’s coordinates in the bracket. cheat_set_wanted_level=0 It removes the wanted level and eventually, the guards stop chasing you.

You can use these codes in specific situations of gameplay to get the best results. However, some of them may have certain consequences, and you could run into trouble if not used properly. So, make sure to use these codes adroitly.

Kingdom Come Deliverance 2: How to use console commands

You can’t directly access the cheat codes as you launch the game. You must first activate developer mode in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2. Here’s a step-by-step guide on how you can access them in the game:

Step 1: Open your Steam account and go to Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

Step 2: Right-click on the game and select the Properties option.

Step 3: In the empty box right there type the following: -devmode

Step 4: Start the game and press the tilde key (~) to open the console.

Step 5: As the console opens, enter the console command as required mentioned above.

