Best Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 3060 and RTX 3060 Ti

Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 releases on PC on Tuesday, February 4. The RTX 3060 and 3060 Ti can run the game smoothly, at well over 60 FPS. This time, Warhorse has significantly overhauled the original medieval RPG with better gameplay mechanics, story, and improved graphics. This helps it utilize most of what modern GPUs have to offer. Moreover, KCD 2 is optimized pretty well.
This article covers the ideal settings lists for the Ampere GPUs that will help you get high framerates in the title.
Ideal Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 graphics settings for RTX 3060
The Nvidia RTX 3060 is a 1080p gaming GPU. We recommend sticking to this resolution in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2. With a mix of Medium settings and some upscaling, you can easily get over 80 FPS in the title.
We recommend choosing FSR because the framerate gains are higher. However, if you are locked to a 60 Hz monitor, opting for DLSS would be better.
The detailed settings list for the game are as follows:
Game settings
- Voice language: English
- Text language: English
- Tutorials: Yes
- Road magnetism: Manual
- Visible crosshair: Yes
- Telemetry: No
- Dialogue and cutscene subtitles: Yes
- In-game chatter subtitles: Yes
Graphics settings
- Resolution: 1920 x 1080
- Window mode: Fullscreen
- Overall image quality: Medium
- Show FPS: Off
- VSync: On
- Frame rate limit: 144 FPS
- Gamma correction: Full
- Horizontal FOV: 95
Resolution Scaling
- Technology: FSR
- Mode: Quality
- Sharpness: Full
Camera Effects
- Motion blur: Off
- Near DOF: On
Advanced graphics settings
- Anti-aliasing: SMAA T2X
- Object quality: Medium
- Particles: Medium
- Lighting: Medium
- Global illumination: Medium
- Post-process quality: Medium
- Shader quality: Medium
- Shadows: Medium
- Textures: Medium
Sound settings
- Main volume: Full
- In-game music volume: Full
- Sound volume: Full
Ideal Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 graphics settings for RTX 3060 Ti
The Nvidia RTX 3060 Ti is more capable than its 12 GB sibling, albeit slightly. This allows it to run the game with a few settings cranked up to High. You can still maintain over 80 FPS, with framerates getting close to 100 if you turn on upscaling.
The recommended settings for the card are as follows:
Game settings
- Voice language: English
- Text language: English
- Tutorials: Yes
- Road magnetism: Manual
- Visible crosshair: Yes
- Telemetry: No
- Dialogue and cutscene subtitles: Yes
- In-game chatter subtitles: Yes
Graphics settings
- Resolution: 1920 x 1080
- Window mode: Fullscreen
- Overall image quality: Medium
- Show FPS: Off
- VSync: On
- Frame rate limit: 144 FPS
- Gamma correction: Full
- Horizontal FOV: 95
Resolution Scaling
- Technology: FSR
- Mode: Quality
- Sharpness: Full
Camera Effects
- Motion blur: Off
- Near DOF: On
Advanced graphics settings
- Anti-aliasing: SMAA T2X
- Object quality: Medium
- Particles: Medium
- Lighting: High
- Global illumination: Medium
- Post-process quality: Medium
- Shader quality: High
- Shadows: Medium
- Textures: High
Sound settings
- Main volume: Full
- In-game music volume: Full
- Sound volume: Full
Overall, the above settings will help you get a balanced experience in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2. While the game is optimized well, the Ultra settings can bring flagship-grade cards to their knees. Hence, we recommend a more optimized setup that maintains image quality while delivering adequate performance.