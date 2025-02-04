Best Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 3060 and RTX 3060 Ti

Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 releases on PC on Tuesday, February 4. The RTX 3060 and 3060 Ti can run the game smoothly, at well over 60 FPS. This time, Warhorse has significantly overhauled the original medieval RPG with better gameplay mechanics, story, and improved graphics. This helps it utilize most of what modern GPUs have to offer. Moreover, KCD 2 is optimized pretty well.

This article covers the ideal settings lists for the Ampere GPUs that will help you get high framerates in the title.

Ideal Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 graphics settings for RTX 3060

Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 features appealing graphics on PC (Image via Deep Silver)

The Nvidia RTX 3060 is a 1080p gaming GPU. We recommend sticking to this resolution in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2. With a mix of Medium settings and some upscaling, you can easily get over 80 FPS in the title.

We recommend choosing FSR because the framerate gains are higher. However, if you are locked to a 60 Hz monitor, opting for DLSS would be better.

The detailed settings list for the game are as follows:

Game settings

Voice language: English

English Text language: English

English Tutorials: Yes

Yes Road magnetism: Manual

Manual Visible crosshair: Yes

Yes Telemetry: No

No Dialogue and cutscene subtitles: Yes

Yes In-game chatter subtitles: Yes

Graphics settings

Resolution: 1920 x 1080

1920 x 1080 Window mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Overall image quality: Medium

Medium Show FPS: Off

Off VSync: On

On Frame rate limit: 144 FPS

144 FPS Gamma correction: Full

Full Horizontal FOV: 95

Resolution Scaling

Technology: FSR

FSR Mode: Quality

Quality Sharpness: Full

Camera Effects

Motion blur: Off

Off Near DOF: On

Advanced graphics settings

Anti-aliasing: SMAA T2X

SMAA T2X Object quality: Medium

Medium Particles: Medium

Medium Lighting: Medium

Medium Global illumination: Medium

Medium Post-process quality: Medium

Medium Shader quality: Medium

Medium Shadows: Medium

Medium Textures: Medium

Sound settings

Main volume: Full

Full In-game music volume: Full

Full Sound volume: Full

Ideal Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 graphics settings for RTX 3060 Ti

The RTX 3060 Ti can deliver well over 90 FPS in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 (Image via Deep Silver)

The Nvidia RTX 3060 Ti is more capable than its 12 GB sibling, albeit slightly. This allows it to run the game with a few settings cranked up to High. You can still maintain over 80 FPS, with framerates getting close to 100 if you turn on upscaling.

The recommended settings for the card are as follows:

Game settings

Voice language: English

English Text language: English

English Tutorials: Yes

Yes Road magnetism: Manual

Manual Visible crosshair: Yes

Yes Telemetry: No

No Dialogue and cutscene subtitles: Yes

Yes In-game chatter subtitles: Yes

Graphics settings

Resolution: 1920 x 1080

1920 x 1080 Window mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Overall image quality: Medium

Medium Show FPS: Off

Off VSync: On

On Frame rate limit: 144 FPS

144 FPS Gamma correction: Full

Full Horizontal FOV: 95

Resolution Scaling

Technology: FSR

FSR Mode: Quality

Quality Sharpness: Full

Camera Effects

Motion blur: Off

Off Near DOF: On

Advanced graphics settings

Anti-aliasing: SMAA T2X

SMAA T2X Object quality: Medium

Medium Particles: Medium

Medium Lighting: High

High Global illumination: Medium

Medium Post-process quality: Medium

Medium Shader quality: High

High Shadows: Medium

Medium Textures: High

Sound settings

Main volume: Full

Full In-game music volume: Full

Full Sound volume: Full

Overall, the above settings will help you get a balanced experience in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2. While the game is optimized well, the Ultra settings can bring flagship-grade cards to their knees. Hence, we recommend a more optimized setup that maintains image quality while delivering adequate performance.

