Armour Mechanics in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2, explained

In Kingdom Come Deliverance 2, Armour plays a crucial role in protecting your character from enemy attacks. The title offers various such options each has its advantage and protects a specific part of the character’s body. Selecting the right gears is important for maintaining a good character's stats and easily defeating enemies.

You can acquire armor by purchasing it from blacksmiths, looting defeated enemies, or finding it in treasure chests. However, mastering it is essential and can be quite a challenging task.

Hence, this article explains the Armour mechanics in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 to give you a brief overview of how they work.

How Armour Mechanics work in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2?

In Kingdom Come Deliverance 2, Armour is a crucial element that protects the character from enemies’ attacks. The title offers a variety of such sets, each for your character's specific body part, and can be combined with similar gears. Below are all the gears available in-game:

All gears from from the title (Image via Warhorse Studios)

Brigandine Set

Chainmail Set

Plate Set

These gears are divided into two types: Light and Heavy. Light armor plays a pivotal role in the early stages by increasing the character's mobility, but it offers fewer bonuses. In contrast, heavier armor provides high defense protection but makes a lot of noise, which eventually attracts the attention of nearby enemies.

Further, equipping these heavy gears limits your character’s mobility and stamina, while increasing visibility to enemies. In this title, Armour can be purchased from a blacksmith, looted from fallen enemies, or found in treasure chests. As there are numerous such gears, mastering them can be quite challenging.

In conclusion, equipping the right Armour and combining it with others gives you an advantage in the game. You must master them to understand their value and how they impact gameplay.

How to clean Armour in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

As you go through the game, you will notice that the character’s gear and clothing get dirty right after a battle. Unfortunately, this negatively impacts your Charisma level, which in turn affects your Speech skills. Moreover, it is essential to maintain those gears throughout the game to ensure a good Charisma level.

A still of dialogue to clean gears (Image via Warhorse Studios)

Charisma represents how good your character looks and is required when using skill checks and trading. Maintaining it is also important to upholding your character's reputation in-game. So, to clean your armor and clothes, you can purchase soap from traders, and use that at a laundry facility — or visit a bathhouse to clean yourself.

How to repair Armour in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

Apart from cleaning, you must also repair Armour to continue using it. The game showcases the health value of each set on the menu, which you can find in the inventory section. There are primarily two ways to repair gears.

Visit Armoursmit to repair gears (Image via Warhorse Studios)

The easiest method is to level up your maintenance skills after that by using Armourer’s Kit. The smaller kit provides less repair boost to your items, while the regular kit is more effective and offers better value in repairing.

The other way is to visit an Armoursmith, Blacksmith, or Swordsmith, which can be found in major towns or settlements. Once you locate it, interact with the craftsmen, and select the “About Repairs” option. This will display your inventory and allow you to select the damaged gear that needs repair.

What are the best perks and skills for Armour in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

There are various skills and perks that you can use to enhance the capability of gears which helps in defeating enemies effortlessly and progressing quickly. Below are the three best perks to use in the game:

Best perks and skills for Armour (Image via Warhorse Studios)

Thorough Maintenance

This perk allows your character’s gear to take 20% less damage. This is extremely useful in crucial situations.

Deceptive Stance

This perk is useful to faint with your character’s body and keep the enemies unsure if you are wearing a heavy set of gear. This eventually makes your warfare skill count higher.

Never Surrender

Never Surrender perk lets you gain a +25 bonus to your gear if your health drops below 25 points during combat.

That covers everything about Armour Mechanics in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2.

