Blacksmithing in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2, explained

Blacksmithing in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 is a prominent feature that lets you efficiently craft various weapons at a lower cost. You can sell these weapons at profitable prices or use them in battles. To make them, however, you need to have the required crafting recipe and materials, and access to a blacksmithing station.

This guide highlights all the details of how blacksmithing works in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2.

How does blacksmithing work in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2?

There are several blacksmithing stations throughout the game (Image via Deep Silver)

There are a few things to consider when using KCD2's blacksmithing feature to craft weapons. Firstly, you will need weapon crafting recipes to understand the items you need to acquire. You can find them during various quests or buy them from several vendors throughout the game.

Afterward, collect the required materials and access a blacksmithing station. Tachov, one of the game's initial locations, has one available, but these stations are also available in many other places.

Then, you start crafting your preferred weapon by going through several steps.

The weapon's quality and market value are affected by your craftsmanship (Image via Deep Silver)

It's important to note that blacksmithing is a lengthy process and requires specific methods to achieve success. If executed hastily and affected by numerous errors, the resulting weapon will be of inferior quality, diminishing its market value.

All necessary steps to perform blacksmithing in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

Heat all parts of the base weapon evenly to make it bright golden (Image via Deep Silver)

First, interact with a blacksmithing station after collecting the required weapon crafting recipe and materials. Then, go through the following steps to effectively make weapons in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2.

After starting the blacksmithing process, select the weapon you want to craft.

Put the base weapon at the furnace and move it back and forth. The main objective is to heat all of the parts.

Blow air into the furnace to increase the furnace's temperature.

After heating the base weapon for a while, wait for its color to turn bright golden. Furthermore, inspect the workpiece regularly to ensure it doesn't catch fire.

When all parts are evenly heated, transfer the weapon to the anvil.

Now, use a hammer to hit all parts of the weapon. You can hold your attack button for a heavy strike, consuming your stamina. Look for the flying sparks that indicate the hits are being effective.

Make sure the entire workpiece is being hit evenly along its length.

When done, turn over the base weapon and follow the same hammering method.

As the base weapon will cool off after a while, you must transfer it to the furnace to heat it again.

See if any sparks are flying, which indicate the hammering is working (Image via Deep Silver)

Repeat these steps multiple times, and you can observe how the base weapon begins to assume the form of the desired item you are attempting to create.

If all procedures have been executed correctly, an option labeled "Quench and finish" will appear. Select this option to heat the weapon and then cool it in water.

Lastly, a window will indicate you have successfully crafted your chosen weapon, and present its various statistics.

