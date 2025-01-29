Is Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 coming to Xbox Game Pass?

Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 is the highly anticipated sequel to the first Kingdom Come title. It continues the story of Henry, who is now on his way to Knighthood. This story-driven, grounded action RPG has been developed by Warhorse Studios, which also worked on its predecessor. The title is set to be released on February 4, 2025. However, prospective players might be wondering if the game will be available on the Xbox Game Pass service or not.

Unfortunately, there are currently no signs that Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 will arrive on Xbox Game Pass.

Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 is currently not coming to Xbox Game Pass

Unfortunately, Deliverance 2 is not coming to Microsoft's monthly subscription service (Image via Deep Silver)

Deliverance 2's developer, Warhorse Studios, has not provided any indication of the second title appearing on Xbox Game Pass yet. The title will only be available to play on three platforms at launch. These are:

PlayStation 5

Xbox Series X|S

Microsoft Windows (via Steam and Epic Games)

However, there is a possibility that the game will be available on Xbox Game Pass later, perhaps when the sales have settled down and some time has passed since its release.

Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 digital editions

The Gold Edition elements (Image via Deep Silver)

Deliverance 2 has started accepting pre-orders. Currently, if you pre-order any edition of the game, you will receive one additional quest titled "The Lion's Crest" on Day 1.

There are two digital editions of Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 you can currently purchase. First is the Standard Edition, which only includes the base game (and the pre-order bonus quest) and can be purchased for $59.99 on PC and $69.99 on consoles. The other is the Gold Edition which you can buy for $79.99 on PC and $89.99 on consoles. Purchasing the latter will give you the following items:

Base game

Lion's Crest bonus quest

The Gallant Huntsman's Kit (Includes St. Hubert's hunting cap, the Artemis' crossbow, and Nimrod's hunting coat)

Expansion Pass (includes three upcoming expansions and the Shield of Seasons Passing DLC)

Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 physical edition

What you'll get in the Collector's Edition (Image via Deep Silver)

For players who want to purchase/pre-order a physical copy of the game, the only available option for now is the Collector's Edition, which costs $199.99. However, this edition is only available for Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 platforms. It includes the following items:

Base game

Lion's Crest bonus quest

The Gallant Huntsman's Kit (Includes St. Hubert's hunting cap, the Artemis' crossbow, and Nimrod's hunting coat)

Expansion Pass (includes three upcoming expansions and the Shield of Seasons Passing DLC)

Henry and Pebbles Statue (12 IN/30 cm)

Coats of Valor enamel pin set

Alley of Kuttenberg: Exclusive Cloth Map

The King's Rebels: Collectible Cards

Letter of Hope

This was all the available purchase information about Kingdom Come Deliverance 2.

