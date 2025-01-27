Kingdom Come Deliverance 2: Release date, platforms, and system requirements

Set to release on February 4, 2025, Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 is an upcoming story-driven action RPG title. As the name suggests, KCD2 will be the second instalment of the Kingdom Come Deliverance series. The game is already available for pre-orders and offers some exciting incentives. If you are planning to play the game and are wondering what platforms it will be available on, keep reading.

The game will be released on all next-gen consoles, including PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC. Unfortunately, it will not be available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.

If you are looking forward to playing the title on PC, read further to learn the system requirements of Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 to check whether or not you can play the game.

Kingdom Come Deliverance 2: System requirements revealed

Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 requires 100GB of storage (Image via Deep Silver)

Minimum system requirements:

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10 64-bit (or newer)

Processor: Intel Core i5-8400, AMD Ryzen 5 2600

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 (6GB), AMD Radeon RX 580

Storage: 100 GB available space

Recommended system requirements:

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10 64-bit (or newer)

Processor: Intel Core i7-13700K, AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D

Memory: 32 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070, AMD Radeon RX 7800 XT

Storage: 100 GB available space

If you are interested in pre-ordering the game, check out this guide and for more gaming guides and news, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.

