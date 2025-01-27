Kingdom Come Deliverance 2: Release date, platforms, and system requirements

Set to release on February 4, 2025, Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 is an upcoming story-driven action RPG title. As the name suggests, KCD2 will be the second instalment of the Kingdom Come Deliverance series. The game is already available for pre-orders and offers some exciting incentives. If you are planning to play the game and are wondering what platforms it will be available on, keep reading.
The game will be released on all next-gen consoles, including PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC. Unfortunately, it will not be available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.
If you are looking forward to playing the title on PC, read further to learn the system requirements of Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 to check whether or not you can play the game.
Kingdom Come Deliverance 2: System requirements revealed
Minimum system requirements:
- Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
- OS: Windows 10 64-bit (or newer)
- Processor: Intel Core i5-8400, AMD Ryzen 5 2600
- Memory: 16 GB RAM
- Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 (6GB), AMD Radeon RX 580
- Storage: 100 GB available space
Recommended system requirements:
- Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
- OS: Windows 10 64-bit (or newer)
- Processor: Intel Core i7-13700K, AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D
- Memory: 32 GB RAM
- Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070, AMD Radeon RX 7800 XT
- Storage: 100 GB available space
If you are interested in pre-ordering the game, check out this guide and for more gaming guides and news, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.
