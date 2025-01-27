  • home icon
  • Esports & Gaming
  • Kingdom Come Deliverance 2: Release date, platforms, and system requirements

Kingdom Come Deliverance 2: Release date, platforms, and system requirements

By Sarthak Khanna
Modified Jan 27, 2025 10:06 GMT
Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 is out for pre-orders now (Image via Deep Silver)
Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 is out for pre-orders now (Image via Deep Silver)

Set to release on February 4, 2025, Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 is an upcoming story-driven action RPG title. As the name suggests, KCD2 will be the second instalment of the Kingdom Come Deliverance series. The game is already available for pre-orders and offers some exciting incentives. If you are planning to play the game and are wondering what platforms it will be available on, keep reading.

The game will be released on all next-gen consoles, including PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC. Unfortunately, it will not be available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.

If you are looking forward to playing the title on PC, read further to learn the system requirements of Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 to check whether or not you can play the game.

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

Kingdom Come Deliverance 2: System requirements revealed

Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 requires 100GB of storage (Image via Deep Silver)
Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 requires 100GB of storage (Image via Deep Silver)

Minimum system requirements:

also-read-trending Trending
  • Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
  • OS: Windows 10 64-bit (or newer)
  • Processor: Intel Core i5-8400, AMD Ryzen 5 2600
  • Memory: 16 GB RAM
  • Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 (6GB), AMD Radeon RX 580
  • Storage: 100 GB available space

Recommended system requirements:

  • Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
  • OS: Windows 10 64-bit (or newer)
  • Processor: Intel Core i7-13700K, AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D
  • Memory: 32 GB RAM
  • Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070, AMD Radeon RX 7800 XT
  • Storage: 100 GB available space

If you are interested in pre-ordering the game, check out this guide and for more gaming guides and news, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.

Also Read:

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Aatreyee Aich
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी