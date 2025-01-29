Is Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 coming to PS4 and Xbox One?

Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 is the highly anticipated sequel to the first Kingdom Come. Both the games are helmed by Warhorse Studios. The sequel picks up where the first story left off. Henry from the first title returns, this time on his way to Knighthood. As the game slowly inches toward its release, players might be wondering if the awaited title will be released on PS4 and Xbox One.

Unfortunately, Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 will not be released on PS4 and Xbox One at launch.

Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 will skip PS4 and Xbox One at launch

The game will skip the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One consoles (Image via Deep Silver)

The second Kingdom Come Deliverance renders its world on an updated CryEngine. The title looks visually breathtaking, as each minute detail is constructed with care. This graphical prowess requires modern equipment to run smoothly. Thus, it makes sense that the second Kingdom Come Deliverance is limiting its release to only current-gen platforms.

Trending

While both PS4 and Xbox One have featured some incredible and visually amazing titles, they have started showing their age. Also considering it has been around five years since the latest gen consoles — PS5 and Xbox Series X|S —were released, it makes sense that developers will start fully adjusting their graphical engines to newer hardware.

Thus, on launch, Kingdom Come 2 will be released on three platforms. They are:

PlayStation 5

Xbox Series X|S

PC (via Steam and Epic Games Store)

Players can buy two digital editions of the game. These are:

Standard Edition ($59.99 on PC and $69.99 on consoles)

Gold Edition ($79.99 on PC and $89.99 on consoles)

Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 PC requirements

The sequel can demand a good build to churn out smooth performance (Image via Deep Silver)

Deliverance 2 is a graphically demanding title. Thus, PC players should first check if they meet the requirements before purchasing the title.

Minimum PC requirements:

OS: Windows 10 64-bit (or newer)

Windows 10 64-bit (or newer) Processor: Intel Core i5-8400, AMD Ryzen 5 2600

Intel Core i5-8400, AMD Ryzen 5 2600 Memory: 16 GB RAM

16 GB RAM Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 (6GB), AMD Radeon RX 580

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 (6GB), AMD Radeon RX 580 Storage: 100 GB available space

Recommended PC requirements:

OS: Windows 10 64-bit (or newer)

Windows 10 64-bit (or newer) Processor: Intel Core i7-13700K, AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D

Intel Core i7-13700K, AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D Memory: 32 GB RAM

32 GB RAM Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070, AMD Radeon RX 7800 XT

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070, AMD Radeon RX 7800 XT Storage: 100 GB available space

This is all the available information on the second Kingdom Come Deliverance's release platforms.

Also check:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.