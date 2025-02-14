5 best horses to ride in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 is a massive open-world sandbox spanning across different regions. While walking is a healthier option, it is time-consuming. It wouldn't be a bad idea to take the time to invest in a good horse that could carry you wherever you need to go and share the weight of your inventory. The sequel has a large assortment of trusty steeds, and each horse has unique features.

This article lists the best horses in the Kingdom Come Deliverance sequel. Not all horses are built the same, and it is up to you to pick which steed you want to have by your side throughout your adventures in Bohemia.

Note: Some aspects of this article reflect the writer's subjective opinions about in-game horses.

5 best horses in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

1) Pebbles

This old girl has been through the toughest of times with Henry (Image via Deep Silver)

After saving the life of Sir Hans Capon in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2, Henry receives Pebbles as a reward for his heroic act.

Pebbles is a fine horse and was Henry's primary horse in the first Kingdom Come Deliverance game. Some players will feel attached to the old girl and will be inclined to bring her along for the ride rather than replacing her with other options.

Unlike other horses in the sequel, Pebbles can be unlocked early free of charge and has decent stats to boot:

Speed: 34

Courage: 8

Capacity: 172

Stamina: 210

Price: gifted to Henry

Pebbles' high stamina means you can gallop as much as you like, but that doesn't mean you should neglect her stamina meter. She is a decent-sized horse and can be used to store extra storage that is too much on Henry's person.

2) Schrkle

Schrkle is one of the best early horses to acquire in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 (Image via Deep Silver)

While most horses can be bought with hard-earned Groschen, you must get your hands dirty to get Schrkle. Stealing can take a massive hit on Henry's reputation, but it is necessary in this case.

In the Back in the Saddle main quest, you will see a big dark horse that can be stolen. Without anyone noticing, you can take the animal to Nomad's Camp, where you can sell or pay to make it your permanent horse.

Schrkle may not be the fastest horse, but its size and strength with all the right equipment make him a compelling choice. Here are its stats:

Speed: 30

Courage: 17

Capacity: 238

Stamina: 184

Price: can be stolen

This horse allows you to make extra room and increase your carrying capacity, which can be useful for long travels.

3) Bitterklee

Bitterklee is a strong horse with great stats, but it is not cheap (Image via Deep Silver)

Bitterklee has decent carrying capacity. However, it is not as affordable as other horses.

For a price of 900 Groschen, Bitterklee is perfect for those who wish to take their time and stay in the moment while carrying a massive haul. Most players would prefer a fast horse to save them time, but Bitterklee's slow speed allows you to be more observant of your surroundings.

It is worth noting that Bitterklee will not hesitate to buck you off if there is imminent danger, making it one of the downsides of this near-perfect steed. Here are its stats:

Speed: 38

Courage: 8

Capacity: 208

Stamina: 131

Price: 900 Groschen

If you have enough money to burn, you can buy Bitterklee at Semine's Stables or Groomer Ballatay.

4) Soldier

Soldier's stats suit its name and have a distinct color to help it stand out in the field (Image via Deep Silver)

If you want a perfectly balanced mount that can run at top speeds, carry enough weight, and is extremely loyal to its owner, look no further away from Soldier. This white horse is not cheap and is slightly more expensive than Bitterklee. You should have 1170 Groschen if you plan to buy this horse, but it is a worthy investment.

This soldier of a horse is a tough one and will not leave Henry's side even in the face of danger. Here are its stats:

Speed: 34

Courage: 15

Capacity: 168

Stamina: 144

Price: 1170

The only eye-sore is its price. It would be a good idea to do some side quests to save up for this expensive steed.

5) Herring

Herring rivals Pebbles' stats ever so slightly (Image via Deep Silver)

While it feels fulfilling to buy a good horse outright, there is nothing wrong with acquiring one for free. You will encounter Herring during the For Whom the Bell Tolls main quest, and it has great stats from the get-go.

Herring has similar stats to Pebbles, making it a compelling option to use as a permanent horse:

Speed: 32

Courage: 24

Capacity: 158

Stamina: 174

Price: free

Herring has decent stats and is fast enough to travel around the map. It will not abandon Henry if they are caught in an ambush on the road.

