Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 is shaping up to be a worthy follow-up to the original game with clear improvements and better gameplay mechanics. The game is set during medieval times, and you take on the role of Henry of Skalitz in his quest for justice, but he is just an ordinary man with no extraordinary abilities. You must have a decent weapon like a handgonne to make short work of your enemies, especially when the fight is going south.

This guide will cover everything you need to know about the handgonne and where to grab one.

How to obtain a Handgonne in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

The handgonne is a handy weapon to have in Henry's loadout in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 (Image via Deep Silver)

There is no shortage of bandits, ruffians, knights, and outlaws in Bohemia in 1403, and they are reason enough for you to be always armed and ready. The combat in the Kingdom Come Deliverance sequel has been refined and improved greatly since the original game. While fighting enemies with a longsword and shield is the de facto weapon of choice for a knight, there are a few ranged options out there.

Handgonnes, or hand cannons, were powerful weapons used in the mid-1400s. While reloading can be a hassle, especially during intense combat, they offer the advantage of striking from a safe distance and at down range. Despite the requirements to prime the firearm, it can get the job done by splattering bullets into a target.

Warhorse Studios has introduced a variety of handgonnes to choose from, with your first encounter happening during the Finger of God main quest. After a few in-game hours, you can purchase most of the handgonnes from gunmakers in Kuttenberg.

Different handgonnes for all occasions

These are the four different firearms:

Pistole: This handgonne can likely kill anything you point it at. It is worth noting that this powerful weapon can't be wielded if your character doesn't meet the required stats. Henry must have at least 1 strength to carry the weight and withstand the weapon's power of 620. Hook Gun: This weapon shares the same power as a pistole, but the main difference is that it uses a hook to control the recoil. Marksman's Hook Gun: This is a much sturdier weapon that can be fired multiple times without worrying about it breaking. This is one of the better firearms to equip in the game since it can deal impressive damage. Master's Handgonne: This firearm packs an even greater punch than the rest and is much heavier.

Unlike bows and crossbows, which are more common in the kingdom of Bohemia, these firearms are much harder to find considering the year the game takes place. While not a standard issue for knights and soldiers, some carry them for self-defense or assault.

Handgonnes can be a hit or miss in certain scenarios

If you're heading into the wild to hunt big game, it's best to avoid using firearms. These weapons will likely ruin the condition and quality of your target and scare away any animals near the vicinity, which isn't ideal if you intend to make some Groschen.

Bows and crossbows are much safer options, despite the difficulties of aiming, which was a bold creative decision from the developers. The first game didn't have a built-in reticle or crosshair for bows, and it wouldn't make sense to add them in the sequel. Warhorse Studios wanted a realistic experience, requiring you to center your shot on the display before firing.

The developers intentionally designed the firearms to be difficult to dissuade players from using them. Reloading a hand cannon can be a hassle, especially when enemies are closing in or ammunition runs out. If you are committed to using a firearm, it is best to have it loaded and primed before getting caught in the thick of it.

If you want a firearm in your playthrough, stick to the main story and have enough Groschen in case you come across the gunmaker's shop in Kuttenberg.

