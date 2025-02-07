How to increase carry capacity in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 is finally here, and Warhorse Studios has upped the ante by giving fans a realistic and immersive experience. Like other open-world role-playing games, you can carry items you collect from your travels. However, storage space and your character's carrying capacity are game mechanics that you must get used to early on.

This guide covers your options for increasing your carrying capacity and maximizing your inventory space. Henry of Skalitz is an ordinary human, which means there is only so much he can carry on his person. Resource management is a crucial aspect that must not be dismissed out of hand.

Carrying capacity in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

Henry is not a pack mule in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2, but there are ways to make him carry more stuff (Image via Deep Silver)

In a massive open world like Kingdom Come Deliverance 2's Bohemia, you can expect to find rare items and other useful loot throughout your travels. Some of these items can be sold in exchange for Groschen, the in-game currency, or stored in chests in local taverns. Henry of Skalitz is the playable character, and Warhorse Studios wanted to make it prevalent through his carrying capacity.

Generally speaking, Henry is not a pack mule who could carry tons of cargo on his person. If you have enough items in your inventory, you can no longer pick up more that could be of greater rarity and quality.

However, there is a way for you to bulk Henry up, and that is through extensive combat training. The more Henry fights, the higher the chances of his strength stat to build up faster.

Getting your hands dirty

Early in the game, Henry is your average guy with basic stats. These stats can be improved if you engage in hand-to-hand combat more often, defeat bandits with melee weapons, or even hunt larger animals. The more you put Henry through demanding physical tasks, the higher his strength will build.

You have to put Henry through a serious training regimen to build up muscle (Image via Deep Silver)

While Henry is beefing up to increase his strength stat, you can gain more experience in combat. You can visit Master Tomcat at Nomad's Camp, where he will teach you his Master Strike technique. However, before that, you must first best him in combat. This is another method to cheese the strength stat: by challenging Master Tomcat repeatedly.

You can also increase your strength by fully drawing bows to take down enemies from a safe distance or fight with heavier armor. It may seem like a hassle at first, but this is a win-win situation for you and Henry. Aside from increasing your carrying capacity, he can be much more efficient on the battlefield.

The harder you swing, the higher the chances of increasing Henry's overall strength. If it is high enough, you can carry more items as you move from one area to the next without the need to drop or declutter.

Resource management feels more natural if you have to exert effort to build your character's physique. It may be tedious and time-consuming, but there are extremely great benefits that could help you throughout your entire playthrough.

When in doubt, summon your trusty steed

Traveling around Bohemia wouldn't be as lonely with a horse by your side (Image via Deep Silver)

Other than being great companions while traveling, horses can take the weight off your character's shoulders by stowing some items on saddlebags. While you can't do anything to increase a horse's strength to increase its carrying capacity, you can always get better saddles from stables.

It wouldn't be a bad idea to switch up your saddle with something better, especially if you are on a long trip and don't have a chest to store all your stuff. It is worth noting that some saddles can cost you greatly, and this is a perfect reminder to have enough Groschen on you.

Strength perks

While working out for more carrying capacity is a healthy option in the game, you can also apply certain perks that would benefit Henry's strength.

Hard-working lad (Level 6 required): This perk can increase Henry's carrying capacity to eight pounds, and carrying heavier items like sacks will not drain the stamina bar.

Pack Mule (Level 8 required): The carrying capacity will be increased by another 12 pounds

Strong as a bull (Level 12 required): The carrying capacity will be increased by another 20 pounds

It is important to build up Henry's strength stat in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 to carry more loot while traveling. The better the build, the faster you can take down smaller enemies. This will put you on a much leveled playing field against stronger opponents while having the muscle to carry more items.

