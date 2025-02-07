Renting a room Kingdom Come Deliverance 2, explained

Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 is a massive first-person open-world game set in the war-torn land of Bohemia. As a simple blacksmith, Henry is not a superhero and needs his power nap to continue exploring the world and accomplish main quests, optional activities, and more. There are a few ways to get a good night's rest in the game, such as renting a room in a local tavern.

In your travels, a few inns in the game offer you the option to rent a room. This method can allow you to save your progress in a safe environment. However, it is not cheap and will cost you your hard-earned Groschen. Nevertheless, this guide will cover the perks and benefits of renting a room.

What to know about renting rooms in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

Renting a room means you have a safe place to kick up your feet for the night (Image via Deep Silver)

In Kingdom Come Deliverance 2, you can explore Bohemia and see it in all its glory with an impressively accurate day and night cycle. While you can freely explore the lands in daylight, traveling at night is a much harder experience since the risk of being ambushed by raiders is extremely high.

Raiders will feel more confident moving at night with low visibility if you are camped far from civilization. Being raided late at night is rare, but that doesn't mean you should take your chances. If you have plenty of Groschen to spare, you might as well get a safe space to stay in during your travels.

Some taverns and inns have spare rooms available for rent, and there are some benefits other than having a roof over your head and a comfortable bed to lay your head in. While there is an option to simply barge into an empty house and sleep on a bed, this is grounds for trespassing and will negatively impact Henry's reputation.

Convenient saving checkpoints

Once you approach an innkeeper, you will be presented with two options: rent a room for the night or indefinitely. Renting a room for the night will cost you 12 Groschen, which is a fair price, but it can be adjusted to your favor if you know how to haggle and negotiate. Haggle too hard, and you might lose your leverage, and it would be wise not to get too greedy.

After the transaction, the innkeeper will guide you to your designated room, where you can find a bed that can be used to save progress. Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 has a handful of ways to save a game, such as saving upon exiting the game, using one of your Saviour Schnapps, and sleeping on a bed.

Saviour Schnapps is an effective method. However, it requires great effort to find the necessary ingredients and to brew it. It is worth noting that you can only have a limited number of these potions stowed in your inventory and might run short in tight situations. Renting a room is a much safer way to save progress, and it can even speed up time.

Convenient to store excess items

Along with a bed, you can find an empty chest that can be used to store items you find in your adventures. Managing storage space is a crucial mechanic that you must get accustomed to early on, especially since this can affect Henry's speed, and some items can no longer be picked up once the inventory is full.

You can always offload heavier items, such as spare clothes, heavy armor, and extra weapons. It is worth noting that these chests have infinite storage capacity, meaning you can drop or leave whatever items you deem unnecessary to carry around but don't have time to dispose of.

Renting a room can top off Henry's sleep meter

Warhorse Studios designed the Kingdom Come Deliverance sequel to be as realistic as possible. You take control of Henry, who does not possess any extraordinary superhuman capabilities and is an ordinary Bohemian, meaning you are obligated to care for him as if he were a real human being. If you are injured in battle, your wounds will heal overnight.

Sleeping is an important mechanic, and failing to top off Henry's sleep meter can lead to drastic consequences. Stamina takes a hit, meaning you can't move fast or sprint if you are being chased by raiders.

Without proper sleep, Henry is practically defenseless and a prey waiting to be hunted.

Renting a room in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 may sound like a premium way to save your game and get a good night's rest, and not everyone is interested in spending Groschen when they could camp outdoors. This is an option. However, you will always be on guard in case of a night raid, which can be avoided if you simply rent a room in a tavern.

