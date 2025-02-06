How to find Belladonna in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 has finally been released, and the gaming community has not wasted time exploring the world of Bohemia. The number of things to do in KCD 2 could easily overwhelm newer players, and chief among them is alchemy.

In this guide, we will explore all the possible ways to obtain Belladonna, a herb useful for brewing special items like Saviour Schnapps.

Finding Belladonna in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

Finding herbs and other alchemy items can be quite a chore in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 (Image via Deep Silver)

Despite its poisonous properties, Henry can use Belladonna to brew potions such as Saviour Schnapps. There are a handful of ways to save your progress in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2. However, the Saviour Schnapp method is the most convenient, with Belladonna being a key ingredient in the potion.

As it can be found in the wild, you don't have to buy Belladonna with your hard-earned Groschen. However, coming across the herb will take some effort.

Looks can be deceiving in the kingdom of Bohemia (Image via Deep Silver)

Belladonna can be found near the Nameless Spring, and close to Zhelejov. This herb stands out from the rest with its unique look and color scheme. You'll know it is Belladonna if it is dark and has purple berries around it.

There should also be a few more nearby ripe for the picking. It is worth noting that herbs you pick up can deteriorate, so be sure to dry them before it's too late.

If you are lucky, Belladonna can also be found on the roadside and in leafy woods. In Troskowitz, you can find more Belladonna on the west side.

Alternatively, if you don't feel like exploring the outdoors, some vendors and merchants have herbs up for sale. Exploring the world to pick some Belladonna is much cheaper, but it isn't time-efficient and costs money, which is equally hard to come by.

Buying Belladonna

If you don't have the time to scour the woods for this poisonous mushroom, herbalist vendors and merchants have got you covered. You can seek out Herbalist Barnaby in the woods on the north side of Trosky castle to buy Belladonna for 3.5 Groschen per piece.

Belladonna is hard to come by, which is why the price tag can be reasonable (Image via Deep Silver)

Henry can gain a big discount if players behave and act civilized towards their fellow Bohemians. If you are short on Groschen, your reputation can give you the discount you need.

Once you have enough Belladonna in your inventory, Henry will have enough to brew Saviour Schnapps. Head to an alchemy table, fill a cauldron with wine, and crush the Belladonna with a mortar pestle.

It would be wise to stock up on as many of these herbs as possible to have more Saviour Schnapps in case of emergencies or for saving in areas far beyond a checkpoint.

While Belladonna is hard to come by in the Kingdom Come Deliverance sequel, you can always find the herb in the wild or buy it from local merchants, vendors, and apothecaries.

