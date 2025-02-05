7 early-game mistakes to avoid in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 has officially been released after years of anticipation and excitement. Warhorse Studios kicked off the Kingdom Come Deliverance franchise with a bang in 2018. The developer worked on a worthy sequel with loads of in-game mechanics, systems, and features to make the experience feel immersive and authentic.

Returning players might think they have everything locked down as they step into this new and exciting chapter in Henry's story, but mistakes are bound to happen. While mistakes are meant to be a learning experience, some can be too annoying and unforgiving. Fortunately, this list covers a few early-game mistakes you should avoid.

7 early-game mistakes you should avoid in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

1) Ignoring Henry's sleep meter

Despite being a video game, you must treat Henry as if he is a real human being (Image via Deep Silver)

Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 players will notice a few meters at the bottom of the screen, and it would be a mistake not to learn what these mean. Henry of Skalitz is a young blacksmith with much to prove and achieve. However, his ambitions will fall short if he is deprived of sleep and gets restless. The game's realism is a great mechanic that shouldn't be ignored.

Henry can sleep at campsites with a vacant bedroll during their travels. If Henry has a few Groschen to spare, you can rent a room from a local tavern to rest up.

While this is a much more expensive option to top off Henry's sleep, you should consider stocking up on extra Groschen.

2) Ignoring Henry's hunger meter

You should keep an eye out for Henry's hunger meter (Image via Deep Silver)

Survival is one of the best parts of Kingdom Come Deliverance 2. Henry can't do much with an empty stomach, but this doesn't mean you can feed him anything.

In the inventory, you can find some of the things they have collected in their travels, including food. Each item has a counter to determine quality, and consuming spoiled food can lead to food poisoning.

Irregular food intake could cripple Henry and slow down your progress in the game. Henry can't move as fast and certain stats, such as health, strength, vitality, and agility, can take a hit if he doesn't eat regularly.

3) Avoid getting into a fight

Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 encourages you to fight strategically (Image via Deep Silver)

The combat in the Kingdom Come Deliverance series can be a learning curve, especially for newer players. Returning players will notice a slight change and improvement made by Warhorse Studios, such as decreasing the aggression level of enemy NPCs. The first game had five attack directions, but the sequel reduced it to four to simplify the process.

You should quickly master the art of counterattacking and seek out combat trainers in Bohemia. Expert fighters like Tomcat will teach Henry his Master Strike technique if the player can best him in combat.

Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 is combat-heavy, but it isn't a hack-and-slash where you can spam the same buttons and perform combos. Timing is key, especially against bigger foes.

4) Don't steal in public areas

Henry can pickpocket his fellow Bohemians and sell their loot for extra Groschen (Image via Deep Silver)

Like Red Dead Redemption 2, Henry can steal items from fellow Bohemians, whether fully conscious or knocked out cold. Looting corpses is one way to gain resources early in the game, such as food, clothing, weapons, and armor. If you have more than enough on your person, you can sell the extra loot to local merchants. However, not everyone is interested in making transactions.

Alternatively, if Henry is too far from a fence, other merchants and vendors with whom you can build a solid relationship will happily take risks and do you a solid. For the most part, other merchants will be reluctant and likely tattle a player's illegal actions to the authorities. You should visit a fence for a safer transaction.

5) Avoid breaking into houses

It's easy to stumble into a place where you are not supposed to be (Image via Deep Silver)

Henry can enter plenty of buildings and houses in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2. You can visit the local watering hole to get a load off or buy food and drinks. However, the game doesn't tell you that some areas are off-limits. In the upper right corner of the screen, a red icon will warn you that they are entering private property and that the law will be on them if you are caught.

On the other hand, trespassing does have some benefits. Certain houses have worthwhile loot that is locked behind a chest, and Henry can use his lock-picking skills to good use.

6) Don't forget to invest your perk points

You may not realize they have an abundance of skill points waiting to be spent (Image via Deep Silver)

Warhorse Studios introduced a robust and extensive skill tree system for Henry to accommodate different playstyles. Perk points can be acquired for doing certain activities, and it is easy to forget, especially if you are too caught up in other things.

These points can grant Henry different benefits, such as improving his lockpicking or horse-riding skills.

7) Avoid overusing your Saviour Schnapps

Saving is a crucial aspect in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 (Image via Deep Silver)

Aside from sleeping, Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 has a few other methods to save a player's progress. Some missions will have checkpoints that will automatically save. However, there is a way to manually save a game at any point.

You should stock up on Henry's supply of Saviour Schnapps potions, which can be crafted with the right ingredients.

It is worth noting that you can carry more of these potions if your alchemy skill is higher than average. It wouldn't be a bad idea to carry multiple potions throughout the journey.

