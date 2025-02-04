In Kingdom Come Deliverance 2, players can save game using the Saviour Schnapps potion, by sleeping in beds, at specific mission checkpoints, and by using the "Save & Quit" option from the menu. While the latter three are straightforward in nature, the first may keep some players stumped.

This article provides a comprehensive guide on how you can save the game in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2.

How to save game in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

You can use the following options to save the game in KCD2:

Sleeping in bed : This is a common option in many games. You will need to sleep for some time and the game saves when you wake up. Abandoned camps or rooms in Inns are viable options for this.

: This is a common option in many games. You will need to sleep for some time and the game saves when you wake up. Abandoned camps or rooms in Inns are viable options for this. Mission checkpoints : Like other games, KCD2 features an autosave system that will happen at specific moments during missions. Using caravans to travel between different regions will also trigger an autosave.

: Like other games, KCD2 features an autosave system that will happen at specific moments during missions. Using caravans to travel between different regions will also trigger an autosave. "Save and Quit" option in the menu : This option can be used to save anytime you want, with a caveat. Only one such save can exist at a time, meaning if you use this option, all other similar "save and quit" saves from before will get erased.

: This option can be used to save anytime you want, with a caveat. Only one such save can exist at a time, meaning if you use this option, all other similar "save and quit" saves from before will get erased. Saviour Schnapps Potion: This is a potion that allows you to save the game at any point in your gameplay.

How to get Saviour Schnapps potion in KCD2

You can get the Saviour Schnapps potion in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 by crafting at Alchemy Tables and by purchasing from various merchants. This item can sometimes be found on enemies too.

Saviour Schnapps recipe in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

KCD2 Savior Schnapss Recipe (Image via Deep Silver)

This recipe is unlocked once you complete the early parts of the gameplay with Bozhena and Pavlena. You will require 2x Belladonna and 1x Nettle in a cauldron filled with wine at the Alchemy Table.

The process involves putting the Nettle in the cauldron, setting it to boil for two hourglass turns, and then turning it off. You will need to put the Belladonna in the mortar, crush it with the pestle, and put the grounded ingredient in the cauldron. Turn the heat on and boil it for one hourglass turn. With all that done, put the potion in a phial.

The quantity and the quality of the Saviour Schnapps potion in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 will depend on your Alchemy skill and whether you have followed the recipe properly.

This is all you need to know about saving in KCD2 and all the options involved. You can check out further guides on the game here:

