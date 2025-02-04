Kingdom Come Deliverance 2: List of main quests and how long to beat the main story 

The recently released RPG title Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 features a ton of playable content. If you already have your hands on the title and are about to start the game, this article will help you with the list of all main story missions.

This sequel to the 2018 title features a large map. The main campaign takes place broadly in two different regions on this map. As you follow Henry's journey to the throne, you will wander to various regions. You will also have the option to wander off a little and complete various side quests. However, this article focuses solely on Kingdom Come Deliverance 2's main campaign.

Kingdom Come Deliverance 2: All main quests available in the game

The main campaign of KCD2 is around 50-60 hours long (Image via Deep Silver)

Trosky Region

Easy Riders

Fortuna

Laboratores

Wedding Crashers

For Whom the Bells Tolls

Back in the Saddle

Necessary Evil

For Victory!

Divine Messenger

The Finger of God

Storm

Kuttenberg Region

The Sword and the Quill

Speak of the Devil

The Devil's Pack

Into the Underworld

Via Argentum

Taking French Leave

The King's Gambit

The Feast

Exodus

The Lion's Den

Dancing with the Devil

Oratores

The Italian Job

Civitas Pragensis

So it begins...

Besieged

Hunger and Despair

Reckoning

Last Rites

Judgement Day

How long will it take to beat the main story of Kingdom Come Deliverance 2?

Now that you have an idea about the list of missions, you can probably guess that the game features a long campaign. How long it will take you to finish the main story depends on your level of experience. If you are a returning player or are highly experienced when it comes to RPG titles, it will take you around 45 - 50 hours.

However, if you are new to the Kingdom Come Deliverance series or RPG titles in general, you might have to invest around 50 - 60 hours before you can finally call it a day.

Once you finish the main campaign, you will receive a gold trophy named The End. If you want to learn more about the achievements and trophies available in the game, check out this guide.

For more guides related to Kingdom Come Deliverance 2, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.

