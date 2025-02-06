Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 walkthrough: How to complete Back in the Saddle main quest

The Back in the Saddle main quest is a campaign mission in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2. It begins when Sir Hans Capon meets Lord Otto von Bergow in the Trosky Castle. The Lord extends his audience and, upon recognizing Sir Hans Capon as a nobleman, entrusts him with a crucial message to be delivered to the Nebavok Fortress, accompanied by Henry of Skalitz.

Back in the Saddle main quest in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 explained

Before embarking on the Back in the Saddle main quest in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2, you should retrieve your belongings from a chest in the quarters.

Additionally, equip all available horse items on your horse. This will increase its weight limit, allowing you to move your items to the horse inventory and effectively manage the carrying capacity.

Journal in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 (Image via Deep Silver)

Once you have reclaimed your belongings, head to the stable to reclaim your horse. Afterward, accompany Hans to Nebakov, who will meet with Jaromir Nebak. During this time, you will participate in a duel and learn more about horses.

Listed below are the main objectives you must achieve to complete the Back in the Saddle main quest.

Follow the Chamberlain

Follow Chamberlain Ulrich in the Back in the Saddle main quest (Image via Deep Silver)

When you start this quest, you will encounter Hans engaged in a heated discussion with Chamberlain Ulrich. Allow Hans to express himself. Then, follow Chamberlain to your designated quarters, which are conveniently located in the main courtyard of the castle.

Take your equipment

To retrieve all of your belongings, including Groschen, simply enter your quarters and interact with the chest in the room.

Talk to the Stable Hand

Hired Hand Kabat (Image via Deep Silver)

Exit the castle through the main gate and follow the road to the stable, where you can obtain a horse by speaking with Kabat.

Kabat will gift you with essential items to equip and maintain your horse, including a Prague saddle, a Wielun harness, a soft leather bridle, and a set of Knight's horseshoes.

Following your conversation with Kabat, access your inventory and navigate to the Horse section. From there, ensure your horse is properly equipped by attaching the Prague saddle, Wielun harness, soft leather bridle, and Knight's horseshoes.

Escort Sir Hans to Nebakov

Escorting Sir Hans Capon (Image via Deep Silver)

When you're prepared, approach Hans at the entrance to initiate your journey to Nebakov. As you ride, engage in conversation with Hans and respond to his remarks. Shortly, he will propose a challenge, suggesting a horseback race to a nearby roadside chapel just beyond Troskowitz. Accept the challenge and proceed to the chapel.

Upon completing the race, you'll have the opportunity to discuss a few plans with Hans. You'll then be given the option to bypass the remaining journey to Nebakov. If you choose to skip ahead, the scene will cut to a cinematic sequence, ultimately placing you at your destination.

Get to know Michael the adjutant

Michael in the Back in the Saddle main quest (Image via Deep Silver)

After the cutscene and interacting with the locals, follow Michael and express your interest in playing a match against him in the future.

Join him at the table, engage in conversation, and respond truthfully to his inquiries about your business in Nebakov and the number of men under von Bergow's command.

This honest approach will yield a positive impact on your reputation. Eventually, Michael will issue a challenge to engage in a duel. Accepting this challenge will initiate the duel.

Take on Michael in a duel

Fight Michael in a duel in the Back in the Saddle main quest (Image via Deep Silver)

You can try and hit Michael in the duel, but you can't defeat him because of the non-blockable attacks. The outcome of the duel is inconsequential to your objectives.

Following the duel, proceed to the lower section of the fortress, where you'll find a door leading to a trough. Enter the adjacent building, where you'll encounter Klara, the local nurse responsible for tending to the injured. Engaging in conversation with her will restore your health to 50%.

Accompany Klara on a walk

Klara in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 (Image via Deep Silver)

Upon interacting with Klara, you will be tasked to gather some herbs. Collect 4 Sage, 5 Poppy, and 8 Marigold. You can either agree to gather them or, if you already have them, give them to Klara.

After delivering the herbs to Klara, she will invite you to follow her into the woods, where she will share a secret and pose a riddle. To solve it correctly, respond with I think she's called Klara. This answer will earn you a reward, including a romantic encounter with Klara.

Find out more about horses

Peltzel in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 (Image via Deep Silver)

Visit the stable outside the fortress and engage with Peltzel. He'll refuse to discuss horses until you've won a racing challenge against him.

Agree to the challenge, and if you emerge victorious, Hertel will provide you with additional information about the horses. If you lose, you'll have the opportunity to try again. However, this objective is optional, allowing you to bypass it if desired.

Wait till Sir Hans’ meeting is over

Head back to the nursing shack, where you previously met Klara. Choose an empty bed and rest to fully recover your health and pass the time.

Henry will naturally wake up once Hans' meeting concludes.

Escort Sir Hans Capon back to Trosky

Otto von Bergow in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 (Image via Deep Silver)

Exit Nebakov to reunite with Sir Hans. Then, select the Return to Trosky option to begin your journey back to Trosky. Upon returning, you'll have the opportunity to converse with Otto von Bergow.

Share your knowledge that Nebakov's castle is more heavily fortified than initially thought and that not all its forces are being sent to support Otto von Bergow.

Proceeding with the conversation will complete the Back in the Saddle main quest.

Tips for Back in the Saddle main quest in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

Do not waste your time trying to win against Michael. He will end up winning by using unblockable attacks.

Visit Klara to recover health after the duel with Michael.

You can enable your horse to carry additional items and ensure it is fully equipped with all available gear. This will increase its weight capacity, allowing you to transfer excess items to the horse's inventory.

Spend time with Klara as she tends to the herbs. This activity will grant you the Time Well Spent buff, which temporarily boosts your Agility, Vitality, Strength, and Speed.

Rewards for Back in the Saddle main quest in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

You will receive a free horse from the stable after completing the Back in the Saddle main quest. You will also get essential horse items like the Prague saddle and Knight's horseshoes.

Players who own the premium version of the game can get all the extra rewards from the chest in their quarters.

