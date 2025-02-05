Cooking in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2, explained

Knowing Cooking in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 is essential for every newbie. This basic mechanic lets players prepare their meals and survive the virtual world. Tasks require energy, and meals are necessary to keep the character active as well as maintain nourishment levels.

Here's a comprehensive guide for Cooking in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2.

Guide for Cooking in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

Cooking in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 is a necessary process that players should be aware of. It's a type of Crafting mechanic, as the character must cook and consume food to enter combat and stay alive. Just like in the real world, the in-game meals will go stale if stored in the inventory for a prolonged time.

A still from Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 trailer (Image via Warhorse Studios)

Start Cooking in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 by using stew pots. These can be found in random places and can be used to prepare meals. You can make food after gathering the required materials interacting with a pot and selecting the "cook food" prompt.

Raw meat can be obtained by hunting wild animals in the game and grilled to make it suitable for consumption. There are three types of mechanics when it comes to the topic of Cooking in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2: cook food, smoke food, and dry food.

Cook food

Ingredients in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 (Image via Warhorse Studios)

You have the alternative to cook food at a campfire using various ingredients. To start the process, access the cooking menu by interacting with the cooking pot. Select the desired food item from the menu.

Add the necessary ingredients to the cooking pot. Once the food is cooked, it will be automatically added to the inventory. You can consume the cooked food or sell it to traders for a profit.

Smoke food

Campfire pot in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 (Image via Warhorse Studios)

You can smoke raw meat with the help of a smoker that appears as we progress through that game. The process begins with placing the raw meat in a smoker. The cooked food will be ready after a few seconds and can be consumed or sold.

Dry food

Meat in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 (Image via Warhorse Studios)

You can also dry certain raw meats and herbs to preserve them. Drying and smoking are effective methods for preserving food for later consumption. To dry raw meat and herbs, simply place them in a food dehydrator. The food will be ready in a relatively short period, depending on the temperature and duration of the drying process.

