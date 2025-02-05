Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 walkthrough: How to complete For Whom the Bell Tolls main quest

In Kingdom Come Deliverance 2, For Whom the Bell Tolls is the sixth main mission that takes you to the Trovsky castle. It is arguably the longest mission in the game and requires you to complete multiple objectives to save Hans from execution. As you go through the mission, you will face various choices that determine the outcome of the quest. Therefore, making the right decisions can save you time and allow you to easily conclude the For Whom the Bell Tolls quest.

This article guides you on how to complete the "For Whom the Bell Tolls" main quest.

How to finish For Whom the Bell Tolls main quest in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

In Kingdom Come Deliverance 2, "For Whom the Bell Tolls" quest begins with a cutscene in a jail, where Henry and Hans talk to each other. Afterwards, Henry is released from jail while Hans is detained inside. Hans will be hung soon for poaching, which is a punishable offense in the game. He is scheduled to be hanged after the bells toll twelve times. Therefore, Henry must complete various objectives to save Hans from this trouble before it's too late.

Trending

Haul sacks to the Charcoal Shed

Initially, you will be tasked with hauling three sacks to the Charcoal Shed. Simply follow the instructions and start hauling the sacks one by one. Take the sack from the cart right where you spawn and walk along the path that leads to the hill.

Haul sacks to the Charcoal Shed (Image via Deep Silver/YouTube@Guides Gamepressure)

At the end of the path, you will find the Charcoal Shed after passing through a guarded gate. After hauling the first sack, you will be notified that one is done, with two more remaining. Repeat this process for the remaining two sacks to proceed to the next step.

Read more: Kingdom Come Deliverance 2: Day 1 patch notes provided

Talk to blacksmith

After you finish hauling all the sacks, talk to the blacksmith, whom you will find standing in front of a barn along the path. A dialogue will appear, and no matter what options you choose, you will be tasked with forging a horseshoe. Fortunately, the blacksmith will assist you with where you can find everything you need to forge. This will also unlock a new area.

A cutscene where Henry has a conversation with the blacksmith from the "For Whom the Bell Tolls" quest (Image via Deep Silver/YouTube@Guides Gamepressure)

Craft Horseshoe

Now head towards the “F” marker on the map, where you will locate the courtyard. Inside that, you will find a smithy, and in the corner, there will be a chest. Opening the chest will grant you the following items:

Crafting a Horseshoe from the "For Whom the Bell Tolls" quest (Image via Deep Silver/YouTube@Guides Gamepressure)

Sketch- Farmer’s horseshoes

Fastening material

Scrap metal

Steel

Armourer’s kit

Also read: Inventory in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2, explained

After taking all the items, open your inventory and use the sketch to learn how to craft the horseshoe. Once you have done this, interact with the anvil and begin the crafting process. Keep in mind that this process will take a long time, as it requires heating and hammering the metal from both sides.

Interact with the Cook

Once you have crafted the horseshoe, visit the blacksmith and give him the item. Then, a dialogue will appear where he asks you to take the horseshoe to Hired Hand Kabat, who is a groom. At this point, you have two options: “Fanka the cook sent me” or “End dialogue.” Make sure to choose the former one, where Henry will tell the blacksmith that Fanka is not able to open the spice chest.

Conversation between Fanka and Henry (Image via Deep Silver/YouTube@Guides Gamepressure)

This action will continue the conversation between you and the blacksmith, and eventually, you must choose the “Give me a lockpick and I’ll help her” option. This will provide you with a lockpick, which will be useful for the challenges ahead. Now, return to the smithy, where you will find a red pot. Inside it, you will find Charcoal, Lockpick, and Groschen.

Lockpicking a chest from the "For Whom the Bell Tolls" quest (Image via Deep Silver/YouTube@Guides Gamepressure)

Take these items and speak to the Cook standing near that smithy. She will explain that she needs to open a chest. This is a great opportunity for you to access the castle cellars area, where you will also find the Chamberlain. Follow the cook as she takes you to the underground area of the castle cellars. There, you will be asked to open a chest, which you can easily unlock with your lockpick.

Interact with Chamberlain

Interacting with Chamberlain (Image via Deep Silver/YouTube@Guides Gamepressure)

Once done, take the stairs back up to the first floor where you will find the Chamberlain. Interact with him, and you will know that Chamberlain is suffering from a stomach ache. However, he is willing to take your help and give you access to the surgeon’s workshop so you can study and create a herbal potion for him.

Check out: Armour Mechanics in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2, explained

The Workshop is located at the top of The Crone Tower, on the west side of the castle. As you arrive at The Crone, you must interact with a guard. At that point, a dialogue will appear, and the guard will allow you to access the workshop as Chamberlain sent you.

Katherine from the "For Whom the Bell Tolls" quest (Image via Deep Silver/YouTube@Guides Gamepressure)

Go up the stairs to the top floor, and you will find a door where you also encounter Katherine. You must tell her that you are looking for medicine for the Chamberlain. She will ask why she should help you; select the first option, “Because you have no business being here,” to quickly proceed.

Brew herbal potion

After this, she will be ready to help you and direct you to the chest location containing all the necessary ingredients required for making the potion. Inside that room, you will find the Physician’s Journal on the shelves. Read that to know what ingredients you need to brew the potion.

A still of Physician’s Journal from the "For Whom the Bell Tolls" quest (Image via Deep Silver/YouTube@Guides Gamepressure)

In the same room you will find a chest, to retrieve all the required ingredients mentioned in the journal. Now, use the Cauldron to start preparing the Digestive potion and Fever Tonicum. This process will take some time, but you can easily follow the instructions from the journal.

Preparing herbal potion (Image via Deep Silver/YouTube@Guides Gamepressure)

Return to Chamberlain

Once done, return to Chamberlain and give him the Digestive potion. Then, a cutscene will play where Henry asks the Chamberlain for permission to go to his chapel to pray. The Chamberlain will grant him access. Now, take the stairs located behind the Chamberlain to reach the chapel area.

A still of a cutscene from the "For Whom the Bell Tolls" quest (Image via Deep Silver/YouTube@Guides Gamepressure)

Heal Captain Thomas with Fever Tonicum

As you reach the location, you will see Captain Thomas with Adela, his sister. At the time, a cutscene will play where Henry asks Adela if he can talk to Thomas, but she refuses, stating that he is suffering from a fever and won’t be able to talk to anyone. At this moment, you must offer the Fever Tonicum to help Thomas. Again, a cut scene will appear where Hans is taken for Capital punishment.

Captain Thomas with his sister Adela from the "For Whom the Bell Tolls" quest Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 (Image via Deep Silver/YouTube@Guides Gamepressure)

Just as the execution is about to begin, Henry arrives at that place with Captain Thomas and his sister, Adela. Henry asks Chamberlain to leave Hans and tries to convince the Chamberlain that Hans is a noble and insists that Captain Thomas will testify that they are messengers from Rattay. However, they are soon seized, and the Chamberlain orders the execution process to start.

Also read: Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 walkthrough: How to complete Mutt side quest

Interact with Lord von Bergow to conclude the "For Whom the Bell Tolls" quest

Concluding the quest after interacting with Lord von Bergow (Image via Deep Silver/YouTube@Guides Gamepressure)

At this critical moment, Lord von Bergow arrives at that place and halts Hans's execution. In the next scene, Lord von Bergow takes Henry and Hans to his chambers, where they attempt to convince him of their status as messengers and introduce themselves. As the cutscene continues, Lord von Bergow orders them to seek out Lord Nebak, where the next quest begins, concluding the quest 'For Whom the Bell Tolls' in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2.

This covers everything you must know on how to complete For Whom the Bell Tolls main quest in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2. Check out the links below for more Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 guides:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.