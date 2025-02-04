Inventory in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2, explained

In Kingdom Come Deliverance 2, the inventory system is used to carry around various kinds of gear, books, weapons, and other useful items. Throughout the game, you can equip or unequip gear, as well as collect, use, and store items with the help of this feature. Initially, you start with low-capacity inventory, but this can be increased over time. Overall, this system takes care of all your character's needs throughout the journey.

This article highlights the Inventory system in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2.

Kingdom Come Deliverance 2: Inventory system explained

All sections from the inventory system (Image via Deep Silver)

At first glance, the inventory in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 may seem confusing. However, as you continue to play, you will understand that it contains various essential items required to complete quests. It is mainly divided into nine main sections:

Weapons

Armour

Food

Books

Materials

Quest

Other

Horse

Here’s all the role of these sections and how they are useful in the gameplay:

All

In this section, players can see items that belong to other categories.

Weapons

You can store or equip various weapons, including ammo for bows and crossbows.

Armour

The Armour section carries items that are very crucial in protecting your character from enemies’ attacks. This section mainly focuses on displaying all types of Armour you have for specific body parts.

Food

This section allows you to access food items that you can use as needed.

Books

The Books section contains various types of books that you collect throughout the game. You can also find letters and a map of the title, which are essential for progressing in the story.

Materials

This part contains all the materials collected during your journey, which can be used for blacksmithing and alchemy activities.

Quest

Every quest-related resource appears in this section.

Other

This section includes various utility items, including bandages and lockpicks.

Horse

Horse-related items like Saddles, Horseshoes, Bridle, and many more can be found here. These allow you to increase your horse's carrying capacity as well as movement speed.

How inventory work in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

Apart from storing and accessing various items, this system is also used to check different statistics of items such as weight, value, amount, and health points. Further, on the right side, you can check the character's carrying capacity, Visibility, Health, Charisma, Energy, and other important information to maintain the statistics.

Collect various items and store them (Image via Deep Silver)

You can increase the inventory's capacity threefold by improving your Strength stat. The easiest way to do this is by fighting enemies or by overloading your inventory and walking around the map while at low health.

