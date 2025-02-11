Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 walkthrough: How to complete Taking French Leave main quest

The Taking French Leave quest in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 focuses on rescuing Hans Capon from the custody of Lord Von Bergow. To do this, you must find a hidden entry point, infiltrate Maleshov Fortress, locate Capon, and make a daring escape.

In this guide, we share everything you need to know about the Taking French Leave main quest in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2.

How to start and complete Taking French Leave main quest in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

You will get this mission after the Via Argentum quest (Image via Deep Silver)

Reporting to the Ruthards

After completing the Via Argentum quest in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2, your first objective is to travel to Ruthard’s Palace, located on the southern side of Kuttenberg. Once there, a guard will escort you inside, where Kunzlin, Rosa, and Sir Martin Oderin are discussing ongoing conflicts in the kingdom.

Interrupt their discussion and present the proof you gathered against Vavak. Impressed by your efforts, the Ruthards will agree to assist in the mission to save Hans.

Rosa will provide valuable intel regarding a concealed path into Maleshov Fortress. Before heading there, go to the stables south of Old Lhota and Bylany to meet Hashal. Inform him of your task, and he will provide a horse for a quick getaway once Capon is freed.

Locating the secret passage to Maleshov

Find and use the secret passage (Image via Deep Silver)

With an escape plan in place, it’s time to locate the secret entrance to Maleshov. Rosa will instruct you to find a small white shrine near a pile of stones leading to a chapel. Then, follow these steps:

Head to the marked area on the map.

Identify the white shrine at the crossroads.

Look for a pile of stones nearby.

Follow the path into the woods, where you'll find a rundown chapel with a window.

Peer through the window to spot ruins in the distance. Proceed toward these ruins, where Henry will note the need to follow white crosses to uncover the hidden passage.

The first cross is beside a broken archway near the ruins, pointing downhill. Follow the indicated direction until you reach a large tree by the river, where another cross directs you to the right.

The final cross is against a tree, where an interaction prompt will appear.

At this location, dig to reveal the passage. Enter and advance straight until you reach a breakable wall. Use your hands to dismantle the barrier and officially enter Maleshov Fortress.

Rescuing Hans Capon

Upon entering, a cutscene will unfold, showing Erik and Lord Von Bergow discussing Lord Istvan’s demise. Erik, enraged, will storm out, leaving the fortress vulnerable.

Stealth is crucial in this segment. Listen to the guards and note that "the cook has the keys." Your next task is to retrieve these keys.

How to get the cook’s keys:

From the starting area, turn right and proceed along the path.

Enter the doorway ahead and navigate past or eliminate a guard.

Descend the staircase and take the right doorway leading outside.

Wait for a patrolling guard to pass. Then, proceed left into the kitchen.

Confront the cook and choose one of the following methods:

Pass a persuasion check to obtain the keys. Pay 400 Groschen to buy them. Stealthily eliminate the cook and loot the keys.

If you negotiate successfully, the cook will also reveal that Capon is held at the top of the tower.

Finding Hans Capon:

Exit the kitchen and head toward the tower’s rear entrance.

Ascend the staircase inside the tower.

Avoid detection by waiting in the wine room until a guard moves away.

Once the guard departs, continue climbing until you reach the top floor.

Use the acquired keys to unlock Capon's chamber.

Escaping Maleshov

Escape the castle after rescuing the Hans (Image via Deep Silver)

Once you reach Capon’s room, a cutscene will trigger. Hans will refuse to use the secret passage for escape. Instead, the group will plan to steal horses from the fortress in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2.

At this point, you must decide how to proceed:

Charge for the horses together:

Increases the risk of Hans and Brabant being killed.

To improve survival chances, equip them with strong weapons.

Scout ahead alone:

Avoids unnecessary conflict but forces you to clear out guards alone.

Signal Capon and Brabant when the coast is clear by lighting a torch near the stables.

Regardless of the approach, follow these steps to locate the stables:

Exit the tower through the same route you entered.

Locate an opening in the stone wall leading to another section of the fortress.

Pass through the opening and head toward the stable area.

Once Hans and Brabant arrive, unlock the main gate.

Mount a horse and flee alongside them.

Reaching safety

As you ride away from Maleshov, stick close to your companions and follow the designated path. Your objective is to rendezvous with an allied group.

Upon reaching them, a dialogue sequence will play out, officially concluding the quest in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2.

