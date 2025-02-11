All bathhouses in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 and their locations

Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 strives to be an accurate and historical depiction of how Bohemians lived in 1403 amidst a civil war. In the game, you can see people getting their hands dirty to get jobs done, with splashes of mud, dirt, and blood being pretty normal. As for Henry, it is up to you to maintain good hygiene to make him look presentable, and a good option to keep him clean is to avail of bathhouse services.

This guide will cover all bathhouse locations across the Trosky and Kuttenberg regions and discuss the benefits of constantly bathing in the game.

All bathhouses in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

There are a few reasons to visit the local bathhouse in the Kingdom Come Deliverance sequel (Image via Deep Silver)

The developers designed the game to be a massive open-world sandbox full of life and different establishments where you make use of various services. If you are on the road and have a bit of Groschen, you can buy Henry a hot meal from the nearby taverns to top off his hunger meter.

Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 is about experiencing what it was like living in 1403, and your fellow Bohemians can judge if you fail to keep Henry clean.

Bathhouses were common during the era, and the game has six bathouses that you can visit. These establishments are not too difficult to find, and the only thing you will need to worry about is the cost of their services. Nevertheless, here is a complete list of bathhouses in the Trosky and Kuttenberg regions:

Trosky bathhouse location:

Zhelejov: During the main quest "Wine, Women, and Blood," you will encounter Bathhouse Owner Dorothy operating her establishment. This bathhouse is a little on the northwest side of Zhelejov and near the Wagonner's Inn. It is worth noting that this bathhouse is the only one available in the Trosky region.

Kuttenberg bathhouse locations:

Main City : If you are in the Kuttenberg city capital, you will see an abundance of establishments operating within the city walls, and it is not short on bathhouses. Go to the southwest side of the walls , and you will find a bathhouse that is hard to miss.

: If you are in the Kuttenberg city capital, you will see an abundance of establishments operating within the city walls, and it is not short on bathhouses. Go to the , and you will find a bathhouse that is hard to miss. Kingfisher Bathhouse : While the main bathhouse is located on the southwest side of the city, the Kingfisher bathhouse is on the opposite end away from the competition . The setting of this bathhouse is strategically placed to accommodate locals near the area.

: While the main bathhouse is located on the southwest side of the city, the Kingfisher bathhouse is on the . The setting of this bathhouse is strategically placed to accommodate locals near the area. Sigismund's Camp : Once you are in the camp, head towards the northeast, and you will find another bathhouse.

: Once you are in the camp, and you will find another bathhouse. Maleshov Bathhouse : The bathhouse is located on the southern side of the village.

: The bathhouse is located on the of the village. Devil's Den: This area is located on the north side of Kuttenberg.

The best part about using a bathhouse is that it will always appear on your map. This means you will not be lost and no longer have to retrace your steps if you wish to tidy up before your next adventure. Finding these establishments can be a chore, so you must learn how to use them by approaching the owners or keepers.

Bathhouse services and benefits

Before availing any services, ensure you have enough Groschen in your pockets (Image via Deep Silver)

Bathhouse owners will charge you a hefty price before giving you what you need. The cheapest service, which costs 10 Groschen, will wash Henry's clothes and give him a hot bath for at least one hour.

The second most expensive service will cost an extra 5 Groschen. As part of this two-hour service, Henry will receive a hot bath, his clothes will be washed and his wounds will be healed. This is not a bad deal for 15 Groschen.

That said, if you have enough spare time, you can spend 30 Groschen to get all the previously mentioned services and a little extra company for three hours.

Getting a decent price in bathhouses

If you are short on Groschen, you can always try to schmooze your way into the establishment and set the price in your favor through persuasion and conversation. Bathhouse owners are no different from local vendors and merchants in the game, and you can haggle to lower the cost. However, it is worth noting that you shouldn't stoop too low to avoid being ignored by owners.

Nothing is impossible in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2, especially if you have high speech skills (Image via Deep Silver)

Bathhouse keepers will happily adjust their prices if you have high speech skills to convince them. They will listen to reason as long as it is not that big of a loss for them.

Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 incentivizes you to visit bathouses more often. Henry must be clean throughout your playthrough to get positive reactions from fellow Bohemians, and you can consider him an extension of yourself in the game.

