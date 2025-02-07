Bartering in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2, explained

Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 is a detailed open-world sandbox full of life. Warhorse Studios tried its hardest to deliver an authentic, realistic, and immersive experience to the gaming community and passed with flying colors. One of the more realistic aspects of this project is the economy and trading system.

Some items are too hard to come by, while others can be picked up as you explore the Kingdom of Bohemia. Traders and vendors will happily get your rare items from your inventory, but you also have the leverage to acquire the items you need from shops.

This guide covers the basics of bartering and how to get a good deal from each transaction.

Bartering in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

You don't have to spend your hard-earned Groschen if you have something vendors want (Image via Deep Silver)

You can explore different parts of Kingdom Come Deliverance 2's Bohemia and find merchants or vendors selling items you may want or need for a steep price. However, bartering is an efficient method to clear our storage space on Henry's person while replacing it with a different item you've been itching to buy.

Trending

In this game, apply your sharp bartering skills and get the most out of your items. Instead of using Groschen to get what you want, you may want to double-check your inventory and sell items you no longer want or have no use for.

Traders will be interested in what you sell; however, be sure to watch out for their prices. Oftentimes, most traders will try to lowball you by offering lower prices for your items, but you can persuade them by having a firm and civilized discussion.

Also read: Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 vs Mount and Blade 2: Similarities and differences explored

You shouldn't get too greedy and immediately back out of a transaction to avoid affecting Henry's reputation. You should come prepared to make compromises wherever you can, and you may not always get what you want from each vendor.

Bartering with local merchants and vendors

To initiate a barter, you must first approach the vendor you want to trade with. After initiating a conversation, you will be presented with the option to purchase, trade, or repair. If you intend to barter items, hit trade and select which item you are offering from your inventory.

Also read: Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 vs Dragon Age The Veilguard: Similarities and differences explored

There are plenty of vendors and merchants with different services and products. It is worth noting what they are before initiating a transaction:

Armourer: You can purchase, repair, or trade armor pieces to increase Henry's overall defense.

Innkeepers: Rather than paying 12 Groschen per night, you can secure a room by bartering a handful of items.

Apothecary: If Henry is running on fumes and is wounded after a fight, you can approach the nearest apothecary and trade whatever you have for healing itmes to replenish your health.

Tailors: It is important for Henry to look his best while exploring Bohemia, and you have the option to repair your worn clothes from tailors by bartering.

Taverns: Food and drinks are basic human necessities, and Henry can get them from taverns. It is worth noting that keepers are more interested in common items for each transaction.

Blacksmiths: You can approach them to repair your damaged weapons and offer your items as payment for their services.

Horse trader: You can purchase different kinds of horse care items, such as horseshoes and saddles, or gain them by bartering.

Traders: For all your alchemy needs, you can approach various traders, and they will be more than willing to take what you have to offer.

Prices may vary for a number of factors, such as the location, how you came by the item, Henry's physical appearance, and the goods' condition. The buyer will try to price the item at the halfway point compared to its market value and will keep going from there. It is important for you to make Henry look the part of an honest salesman to avoid being judged by other merchants.

You may also want to avoid unreasonable prices, like selling an item for full price. Most vendors will not fall for it, and it will be a waste of time. Always be amenable, but avoid being too generous.

In your travels, you will likely come across too much stuff, and you can either store them in a chest from a rented room, discard them, which is a waste, sell, or trade them. These are resources that go beyond their function, and Henry can reap the benefits from an informative transaction.

Nothing is free in Bohemia, and the economy is blossoming thanks to traders and vendors. You can get your slice of the pie or access to better items if you have enough on your person through bartering.

For more Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 articles, check these out:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.