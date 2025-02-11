Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 walkthrough: How to complete The Devil's Pack main quest

The Devil’s Pack is a main quest in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2, where Henry is tasked with assisting the Dry Devil and Kubyenka in reassembling their old gang. You will have to convince five former members — Adder, Bohuta, Ranyek, Matthew, and Janosh — to return. Each of them will give you specific tasks to complete.

This guide discusses everything you need to know about completing the Devil's Pack main quest in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2.

How to start and complete the Devil's Pack main quest in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

You will need to bring back the group to complete this Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 quest (Image via Deep Silver)

Speak to Kubyenka

At Devil's Den, start a conversation with Kubyenka, who will provide details on the whereabouts of each former gang member. Be sure to talk about all five individuals to trigger their respective objectives. Once this is done, two initial waypoints will be marked on your map — one leading to Bohuta and the other to Matthew.

Locate Bohuta

Travel to Grund, where Bohuta has renounced his criminal past and embraced religion. He will outright refuse to return, believing that his newfound faith is his true path. However, he does offer valuable information regarding Ranyek’s location.

Bohuta invites you to join him in prayer at his brother’s grave. Accepting this will not only deepen the interaction but also reward you with a treasure map. Alternatively, declining his offer leads to a fistfight. Regardless of your choice, Bohuta remains firm in his decision to stay away from the gang.

Investigate Ranyek’s Fate

Learn about Ranyek’s Fate (Image via Deep Silver)

With Bohuta’s intel, head to an inn east of Miskowitz. Speaking with the Innkeeper will reveal that Ranyek left with some men from Bylany. Additionally, you will learn that Adder was recently present there and left with the Butcher’s wife, which will be useful later.

Proceed to Bylany, where you’ll discover that Ranyek had lost a dice game and was unable to pay his debt. Talking to the local dice players will lead you to a revelation — Ranyek has been buried alive in a nearby mud pile.

You now have several choices:

Pay off Ranyek’s debt (700 Groschen).

Dig up his body and surrender his bow.

Use persuasion to intimidate the dice players into leaving.

If you attempt to loot Ranyek’s corpse without paying or intimidating the dice players, you will have to engage in combat. Successfully retrieving his bow will reward you with a powerful weapon, but ultimately, Ranyek is dead and cannot be convinced to rejoin.

Save Adder

With the knowledge from the Innkeeper, track down the Butcher’s wife in Pschitoky. She will insist that nothing improper happened, but her husband thought otherwise and took Adder away to exact revenge.

This segment has a hidden time limit — if you delay, Adder will be executed, leading to a quest failure. Rush to the designated location east of Pschitoky, where Adder is about to be hanged in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2.

To prevent his death:

Engage the Butcher in dialogue and use a high-level speech check to de-escalate the situation.

If the Butcher still attempts to hang Adder, quickly intervene and cut him free.

Once freed, Adder will return to Devil’s Den.

Confront Matthew

Next, investigate Matthew’s whereabouts by speaking with the Bailiff of Miskowitz. He will confirm that Matthew has been robbing travelers along the road to Suchdol. His location is marked, but you need to search the area to find him.

Find Matthew along the main road and confront him about rejoining the gang. He will refuse, claiming he is merely “collecting taxes for the king” in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2.

Here are your choices at this point:

Pay him 1000 Groschen to let him go.

Refuse and fight him and his men.

Regardless of your decision, Matthew will not return to the gang.

Free Janosh

Upon returning to Miskowitz, you learn from the Bailiff that Janosh is imprisoned after severely injuring a villager. The only way to secure his release is to help the injured man recover.

To heal the villager, you’ll need:

Bandages (found at any bathhouse)

A Strong Chamomile Brew (craft or buy from the Kuttenberg Apothecary)

After treating the villager, the Bailiff will demand 500 Groschen as compensation. You can haggle for a lower price or pay the full amount to receive the key to Janosh’s cell.

Alternatively, you can attempt a stealthy escape at night by picking the Medium-difficulty lock on the pillory.

Return to Devil’s Den

Celebrate the reunion with a massive party (Image via Deep Silver)

With Adder and Janosh successfully recruited, head back to Devil’s Den and report to the Dry Devil. A celebratory drinking session will start, marking the successful reunion of some of the gang’s members.

Speak to the Dry Devil once more to officially complete the quest. Although convincing the entire gang to reform proves impossible, rescuing Adder and Janosh ensures that the mission is completed successfully in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2.

