Hans Capon in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 is a key character who shares a friendly dynamic with the protagonist Henry. Despite being a bodyguard, you can erase these boundaries and take things to a much more intimate level. Establishing a romance with him will take a long time, as the options required to do so will appear during the second half of the game.

This article guides you on how to romance Hans Capon in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2.

Sir Hans Capon will be a major character in the second title's narrative (Image via Deep Silver)

You'll need to choose the correct dialogue options throughout a variety of quests in the game to pursue a passionate time with him. Things will be easier if you maintain a good reputation with Capon. As a rule of thumb, whenever you find a heart symbol with two hands on the left of a dialogue, choose it.

Capon will frequently accompany you in missions (Image via Deep Silver)

Back in the Saddle

During the Back in the Saddle quest, Hans expresses his anger at the Chamberlain. Here, choose the option titled:

I’d like to give him a punch in the mouth

In the next instance, when Hans apologizes for his earlier behavior, choose the following line:

I care about you

This will mark the beginning of Henry trying to romance Hans Capon in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2.

Taking French Leave

After you rescue Hans Capon and Vauquelin Brabant and give them each a sword during the 18th main mission, Taking French Leave, you must go through a narrow passageway with the former.

However, Hans refuses to go in. Here choose the "What?" option. He'll be adamant about his reluctance. During this dialogue, choose the last one from the following options:

The passageway is the best option

And what do you want to do?

Atr you yanking my pizzle?

We’ll manage it together

This way, you'll be able to convince Hans to follow through with your plan.

Trying to romance Hans Capon in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 will take a lot of time (Image via Deep Silver)

The Italian Job

For the next step in how to romance Hans Capon in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2, select the following line when interacting with him:

We spend too little time together...

The latter will respond by saying that they will be free to do that once the task at hand is accomplished. Here, choose the below-given dialogue:

I'm more concerned about you

Next up, during the conclusion of the quest, choose the first line from the following options:

So you're alright?

We have to go (Leave)

This will give you a dialogue with the heart icon in the next section.

Thereafter, you'll need to choose the below option when you're interacting with him:

The important thing is that you are alright

Lastly, choose the option that directly expresses Henry's concern for Hans:

I care about you

The conversation will end here. Although it might seem that the choices didn't have much effect on Hans, the results will be visible in the next important quest.

Hunger and Despair

This will be the mission that will see you romance Hans Capon in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2. When you interact with him here, he'll make an indirect advance at you, choose any dialogue here. During the next point, you'll get a straightforward prompt:

(Kiss him)

I’ll manage it. Don’t worry.

You’ll manage here by yourself.

If you want to romance Hans Capon in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2, choose the first option here. The two will embrace in the next scene. Before things get intimate, however, the game will cut to a background shot of two swords crossed up and resting on a chair.

