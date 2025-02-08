How to romance Katherine in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

Katherine in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 is one of Henry's key allies and a potential romance choice. The helper of Jan Žižka is one of the most intriguing characters in the game and that may get players out there interested in her. To romance Katherine, you will need to complete a few integral side quests and progress the main story quite a bit.

Here is a guide on everything you need to know to romance Katherine in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2.

Disclaimer: This article delves into spoilers regarding certain quests in KCD 2.

Romance guide for Katherine in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

Romancing Katherine will take a fair bit of time as it is tied to the main narrative. You will need to complete certain quests and interact with her during specific times to get your romance in bloom with her. Provided below are the necessary steps to follow so that your Henry and Katherine can get into a relationship.

Flirting during The King's Gambit quest

One of the key choices that you can make is during The King's Gambit main quest in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2. During the first night that you will spend in Suchdol, you can ask her to join you.

When you reach Sigismund's Camp, Katherine will bathe you and you can select the following responses to get the desired outcome:

Persuasion: "It's different with you."

"It's different with you." Persuasion: "What about a kiss for luck?"

Select both of these to gain a reputation boost with Katherine.

The Fifth Commandment

There are two particular side quests that you will need to complete to gain Katherine's trust. One is called The Fifth Commandment. You can start this one by talking to her when she is on duty in the Kuttenberg tavern.

You will be tasked with hunting down a serial killer, and once you find him, you can either turn him in or allow Katherine to kill him. The correct choice is to allow Katherine to finish off the serial killer as it will give you a reputation boost with her.

The Stalker

Another side quest that you must complete to romance Katherine in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 is called The Stalker. After she bathes you in Sigismund's camp, you can talk with her to start this side quest.

Once you have received the mission, use Mutt to select Katherine's shoe and follow him around the camp to find your target. You will have four dialog choices to deal with the stalker. They are:

Persuasion: "Leave her alone. You're scaring her."

"Leave her alone. You're scaring her." Presence: "If you don't leave her alone, I'll smash your head in."

"If you don't leave her alone, I'll smash your head in." Bribe him (200 Groschen).

Defeat him

First romantic instance

The very first time you will be able to pursue a romantic interest with Katherine will be during the quest called The Italian Job. After you rescue the hostages, you will be tasked with talking with Jan Žižka. Do not go there immediately; instead, head out to the courtyard and find the minting room.

You will be able to find a stair beside the soldier's corpse. Use them to go upstairs to find Katherine. Reply with the romance option — "You look pretty.". You can also compliment her look to gain a reputation boost.

Katherine romance scene — Hunger and Despair quest

During the Hunger and Despair quest, you will have the chance to initiate your romance with Katherine in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2. After you defeat the invading soldiers, talk with Žižka and ask about her past. Once done, head to the infirmary and talk with Katherine. Pick the following dialog:

Dialog Choice [Romance]: "I'll bring help, and everything will be alright again."

Head to the ramparts and interact with the bedding to start the romantic scene. Keep in mind that if you have romanced Hans, you won't be able to start a relationship with Katherine.

